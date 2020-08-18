Former Arthur-Lovington girls basketball player Elise Wildman to be inducted into the Millikin Hall of Fame

SALEM — Elise Wildman recently got a call she wasn't expecting.
But it was good news for Wildman, a 2007 Lovington graduate.
“It was a big surprise when Lori Kearns (Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach now Millikin director of alumni engagement) called me to let me know I will be inducted into the Millikin Hall of Fame,” said Wildman, who played basketball for Arthur-Lovington.
Wildman, a 2011 Millikin graduate, will be one of five inducted into the Class of 2020. The other four are former softball standout Cora Jeffers Herek (’13), former basketball and men’s soccer standout Jack Klawitter (’89), multisport standout in football and track and field Dr. Ollie Mack (’71), and former track standout and MacArthur graduate Ariel Robinson (’13).
The 2020 class will be part of a formal induction ceremony at a future date as allowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set for Homecoming on Oct. 17.
“It was a big surprise and I was pretty speechless when she told me,” said Wildman, who lives in Salem and currently works at SSM (Sisters of St. Mary’s) in Centralia serving as a clinical pharmacist in the Anticoagulation Clinic and a staffing pharmacist in the hospital pharmacy. "I still don’t think it has hit me. I don’t think it will hit me until after the ceremony.
“It is huge for me. It shows that people recognized all of my hard work and time I put into the sport I love and at the university I love.”
Wildman was a four-year letter winner, earning College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin All-Conference First Team honors in 2009-10 and 2010-11. She led the conference in scoring (17) and rebounding (9.1) average in 2011.
Wildman is Millikin’s 10th all-time leading scorer was 1,254 points and 11th on the career rebounding list with 646. She tied the Millikin record for free throws made in a game with 16. In 2010, Wildman was presented Millikin’s Lindsay Medallion.
Wildman, a 6-1 center, played for Big Blue teams that went 64-40 (.615) overall and 35-21 (.625) in the CCIW, all under Kearns, who coached for 37 years and was 556-276 (.668) at Millikin, her alma mater. Wildman was in 93 games and started 70, making 445-of-718 (.620) from the field and 361-of-504 (.716) from the free throw line. She averaged 7 rebounds per game as well as 1.3 assists, 1.4 blocked shots, 0.9 steals and 13.5 points.
Wildman, who was an assistant coach at Beloit College under 2000 Arthur graduate Jennifer (Randall) McCormick, for three seasons, will speak for 3 to 5 minutes along with the other inductees. Wildman will also receive a plaque.
“I don’t mind public speaking,” said Wildman, the daughter of Doug and Nancy Wildman. “I have so many people I want to thank. That is what this time is for.”
Wildman had a career-high 34 points on Nov. 21, 2010 and she tied a school record for the most free throws made in a game with 16 in an 85-81 loss to Marian University.
Wildman was chemistry (pre-pharmacy) major and went on to earn a doctorate of pharmacy with a concentration in rural pharmacy from the University of Chicago at Rockford.
For Arthur-Lovington, Wildman was a special mention all-state Illinois Basketball Coaches Association player and averaged 16.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks for the Little Okaw Valley Conference champions her senior year. She also shot 59 percent from the field and was a third team Illinois Basketball Service All-State player.
She accomplished the feat of not only scoring 1,000 points in college, but also in high school. She finished with 1,362 points, averaged 12.5 and lettered all four years. She also pulled down 1,118 rebounds for an average of 10.3 per game.
"It (scoring 1,000 in high school and college) just shows I worked hard and all of those times shooting in the back yard growing up paid off,” said Wildman, who is a third generation of 1,000 point scorers in her family, joining her great uncle Roger Wildman and father Doug Wildman, both Lovington graduates.
Wildman was a Millikin Presidential Scholar. She was active in the Honors Program, served as an EDGE Program Mentor and was a member of the American Chemical Society, Decatur Science Investigators (DSI) and Sigma Zeta Honor Society.
Wildman said she spent a lot of time in the weight room to get stronger when she entered as a freshman.
“I love studying film also,” said Wildman. “So, I would get the coaches laptop and be prepared for every game. I wasn’t the strongest, fastest or tallest, but I prepared for it and worked hard."
Wildman is a certified IHSA official and has done high school girls’ basketball for four years, junior high basketball, and summer league for eight years and will be in her third year as a volleyball official.
“It helps a lot that I played basketball,” said Wildman of being an official. “I understand the game and kind of understand the flow of it. When I was a player and not happy with a call I would have liked for them to explain why they called it and that way I would not do it again. As an official I explain why I called what I did so that other players would not feel the way I felt.”
Wildman said she officiates almost anywhere in Southern Illinois.
“I learned time management by playing basketball,” said Wildman. “Not only in school, but I continue to use it today. It (being in sports) is a great teacher for how to become an adult.”
PHOTOS: Elise Wildman
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!