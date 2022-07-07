Grace Yaunches named Millikin assistant women’s basketball coach

Yaunches spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant coach at Edgewood College in Wisconsin. Prior to that, Yaunches served as an assistant coach at her alma mater Illinois College.

Yaunches was a four-year player at Illinois College, serving as team captain as a senior.

She was named to the Midwest Conference All-Conference Second Team in 2019-20 when she ranked ninth in NCAA DIII in 3-point field goal percentage. She was named Illinois College’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. She was also a Midwest Conference All-Academic Team selection four times during her career.

Yaunches earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics/secondary education in 2020 at Illinois College and received a master’s degree in organizational leadership and change from Edgewood College.

Yaunches played high school basketball at Breese Central.

Yaunches joins a Millikin program that went 23-7 last season and won the CCIW regular season championships. The Big Blue returned to the NCAA DIII Tournament for the first time since the 2004-05 season and made a strong run by posting two wins before falling to eventual national champion Hope College in the Sweet 16.

Yaunches joins the Big Blue coaching staff that includes assistants Whitney Getz, Charley Lett and Morgan Hughes.