How Bailey Coffman found herself excelling in basketball and softball at Millikin

Tenboer said it's an individualized experience for the athletes who are still in basketball season to help then get as prepared as possible. The coaching staff similarly worked with former player Devin Curry, who played both women's basketball and softball in 2017. Though Tenboer said that they had never had a two-sport athlete who was a pitcher.

"Pitching is a whole 'nother thing when it comes to the amount of time it takes to be successful at a high level," Tenboer said. "That part of it was really interesting, but if anybody can do it, it's Bailey. We definitely learned that. She has a really good understanding of herself and a poise about her that she gets it, she gets what she needs to put in, but yet is being smart about her body and what it could handle being in the midst of basketball season as well."

Coffman and the coaching staff got extra throws in when they could to work on timing and the little things over and over again, and there was an open invitation for Coffman to go to morning softball practices if she could work it into her schedule.