How Bailey Coffman found herself excelling in basketball and softball at Millikin

DECATUR — When she was a freshman at Bloomington Central Catholic High School, Bailey Coffman would have been hard-pressed to imagine herself in this kind of situation.
Two sports in college? Too challenging, she thought at the time. Following through on that decision would have forced her to pick between basketball, a family legacy where her mother is the head coach at Bloomington Central Catholic with more than 500 wins, or softball, where her grandfather on her dad's side was a fast-pitch player.
The problem was that Coffman couldn't pick between one sport or the other — she also played volleyball for the Saints. Millikin women's basketball coach Olivia Lett was recruiting Coffman and has known the family for years dating back to when Lett led Illinois Wesleyan to a Division III National Championship. When she caught wind that Coffman was interested in both basketball and softball, she reached out to Millikin softball co-coaches Katie Tenboer and Whitney Sowers. The pair had already seen Coffman pitch, saw her a few more times and were sold on having her on their team.
The pitch to play both sports was good enough for Coffman, who committed and just wrapped up her freshman season as second-leading scorer (11.5) and the third-leading rebounder (4.7) on the basketball team and pitched 20 innings on the softball team with a 3.60 ERA and 10 strikeouts before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season after just 13 games.
“I had a lot of people were surprised when they knew I was going to do both," Coffman said. "A lot of people know how much I’ve done over the years. Some people would say, ‘Don’t you just want to do softball or don’t you just want to do basketball?’ I’ve kind of known this is what I wanted to do."
She started with fall softball, which is a "ton of learning", Tenboer said, and a chance for the players to acclimate themselves to the sport and their teammates. In October, Coffman began juggling time between softball and basketball conditioning and open gyms. Some weeks only had one day off, but she's used to a packed schedule. Her high school career was a non-stop sports calendar. She leaned on members of both coaching staffs, who knew when she did or didn't need to dial it back in her balancing act.
When basketball began in full, she was all-in; but still found time to keep ready for softball, even while adjusting to a longer basketball schedule. If things go well, the season lasts from the middle of October until mid-March. Then she can dive headfirst into the softball season.
“She wants to get everything she can out of her ability," Lett said. "I think what is really the impressive part of it is she still found time during basketball season to get some throws in, during softball season to get some shots in. That is pretty demanding on your body and really pretty demanding on the mental side of it."
Tenboer said it's an individualized experience for the athletes who are still in basketball season to help then get as prepared as possible. The coaching staff similarly worked with former player Devin Curry, who played both women's basketball and softball in 2017. Though Tenboer said that they had never had a two-sport athlete who was a pitcher.
"Pitching is a whole 'nother thing when it comes to the amount of time it takes to be successful at a high level," Tenboer said. "That part of it was really interesting, but if anybody can do it, it's Bailey. We definitely learned that. She has a really good understanding of herself and a poise about her that she gets it, she gets what she needs to put in, but yet is being smart about her body and what it could handle being in the midst of basketball season as well."
Coffman and the coaching staff got extra throws in when they could to work on timing and the little things over and over again, and there was an open invitation for Coffman to go to morning softball practices if she could work it into her schedule.
“The last thing you want them to do is not feel prepared coming into the softball season after basketball, but at the same time you don’t want it to think, ‘Oh yeah, it’s going to be easy,'" Tenboer said. "I don’t think that's a phrase that’s ever going to come out of our mouth, but we want it to be as easy as we can for that individual."
Coffman's basketball season ended on a Tuesday with a 25-point, six-rebound game in a first-round loss of the women's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament. By Friday, she was in the dugout at the Workman Family Softball Field for the Millikin softball team's season-opening loss to Calvin College and on Sunday, March 1, she pitched in both games of a doubleheader against Buena Vista University.
There was a plan in place for Coffman to feel ready and for the coaching staff to know she was ready to pitch, which was made easier by a strong, experienced pitching staff around her to help mentally guide her into the season.
“That’s one of the things that both our coaching staffs believe is a perk of going to Millikin is that you can do both," Lett said. "We want to make it work and we want that kid to be as successful as possible. It’s not that we just want our team to be successful, what is going to make them the most successful?"
Finding time for both — physically and mentally — wasn't always easy. While Coffman's softball teammates were going through their typical offseason, she was in the heart of the basketball season. In the process, Coffman learned how split her time, leaned on her coaches and other players on campus who played multiple sports.
“It was hard for me to not give all of myself to softball when I was in basketball season because they do their offseason stuff then, but just how to be a good teammate and try to be there when you can," Coffman said. "... Any player that plays more than one sport in college always has those moments when it kind of feels like a lot and overwhelming.
"When you actually talk it through with the coaches, they really help to be like, ‘There’s not this much pressure. When you get to softball, you’ll get to softball.’ They kind of helped me pitch during softball season and figure out that balance. It wasn’t too overwhelming but there were times when I kind of thought, ‘How is this going to work?’"
For now, like the rest of the athletic world, Coffman is waiting to resume a typical offseason. She throws at the park when she can and gets an assortment of workouts from those around her. For the first time in her life, sports are on pause.
“This is probably the longest I’ve gone without playing sports. I played volleyball in high school, too, so it’s really weird for me," Coffman said.
She'll ramp back up for softball in the fall whenever the green light is turned on and then it will be back to basketball and the push for an NCAA Tournament berth. The cycle will start again and then again a year from now. She doesn't have plans to let her foot off the gas now.
“As long as I stay healthy and all that, it’s my plan to stay with both," Coffman said. "I just want to see how the next few years go. I have a good relationship with all my coaches and teammates so I think that helps to push me to do both."
