Illinois Wesleyan too much for Millikin men

BLOOMINGTON — A “personal” plea from freshman guard Luke Yoder was just what the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team needed Saturday at Shirk Center.

“Luke was talking to us that we need to take it personal on defense,” sophomore guard Keondre Schumacher said. “That’s what we did the second half. We got some tough stops and tough rebounds and knocked down free throws at the end.”

IWU erased a nine-point second-half deficit and constructed a double-digit lead of its own before wrapping up an 80-71 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Millikin.

“What a weird ebb and flow to a game,” Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “I thought when we were really locked in, we built a lead. We lost our focus defensively, relaxed and lost the lead. But when we got down nine, we did a lot of really good stuff there.”

The Titans hiked their record to 9-4 and 3-1 in the CCIW despite being outscored 17-4 over the final six minutes of the first half and facing a 48-39 shortfall with 17 minutes remaining.

“We needed to take our matchups personally,” said Yoder. “It starts at the defensive end. Buckets will come. We have to start getting stops.”