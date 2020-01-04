Illinois Wesleyan too much for Millikin men

BLOOMINGTON — A “personal” plea from freshman guard Luke Yoder was just what the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team needed Saturday at Shirk Center.
“Luke was talking to us that we need to take it personal on defense,” sophomore guard Keondre Schumacher said. “That’s what we did the second half. We got some tough stops and tough rebounds and knocked down free throws at the end.”
IWU erased a nine-point second-half deficit and constructed a double-digit lead of its own before wrapping up an 80-71 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Millikin.
“What a weird ebb and flow to a game,” Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “I thought when we were really locked in, we built a lead. We lost our focus defensively, relaxed and lost the lead. But when we got down nine, we did a lot of really good stuff there.”
The Titans hiked their record to 9-4 and 3-1 in the CCIW despite being outscored 17-4 over the final six minutes of the first half and facing a 48-39 shortfall with 17 minutes remaining.
“We needed to take our matchups personally,” said Yoder. “It starts at the defensive end. Buckets will come. We have to start getting stops.”
A 3-pointer and two free throws from reserve guard Cory Noe ignited the IWU comeback.
Schumacher followed with a driving bucket and a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Titans a 49-48 lead. Noe tacked on another 3-pointer for a four-point margin.
“Cory was a big part of that spark when we came back,” said Rose. “But it wasn’t just him hitting shots. I was really happy with him at the defensive end.”
After a Doug Wallen three-point play off a fast break, the Titans stretched their advantage to 68-58 with two Yoder free throws at the 8:12 mark.
“Wesleyan did a good job and picked up their defensive intensity a little bit, and we got a little tired,” Millikin coach Mark Scherer said. “I didn’t go deep on my bench because our bench is young. I stuck with my top guys, and I thought we ran out of steam.”
With junior point guard Grant Wolfe missing his third straight game with a concussion, Yoder led the Titans with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in 32 minutes.
“Every time he steps on the floor, he gets a little better,” said Rose. “He’s really good at getting to the paint and making good decisions.”
Schumacher added 12 points, Wallen 11 and Noe’s second career double figure scoring game produced 10. Charlie Bair and Peter Lambesis chipped in nine each.
Bair’s 12 rebounds helped the Titans overcome a 23-16 first-half deficit on the boards for a final rebounding edge of 39-38.
“Charlie was a workhorse. I didn’t feel like I could take him off the floor,” Rose said. “If you had told me he had two points and two rebounds, I would have told you he played a great game. He does things on the floor that don’t show up in the box score.”
IWU doubled up the Big Blue (3-10, 0-4) in points off turnovers (20-10) and points in the paint (40-20) while blanking Millikin on fast break points, 12-0.
“We picked up the tempo in transition,” said Yoder. “We starting running a lot more, and I think they got tired.”
Calvin Fisher topped the Big Blue with 20 points. Jake Hampton connected on 4 of 5 from 3-point range and ended with 16.
Millikin shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and 36 percent in the second. The Titans finished at 45 percent.
