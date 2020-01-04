Illinois Wesleyan women rally to beat Millikin

BLOOMINGTON — With two starters sidelined by health issues, the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team needed others to step up against resurgent Millikin on Saturday.
Former Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School teammates Catie Eck, a sophomore, and Anna Lowis, a junior, made like Sherpas leaving base camp on Mount Everest.
Eck scored a career-high 18 points while Lowis notched a double-double with career highs of 14 rebounds and 10 points in an 86-81 IWU victory at Shirk Center.
"I am so happy for this group and I am so proud of those two girls who stepped into starting roles," said IWU coach Mia Smith. "We knew Catie would be able to get us some points and be creative, and we knew Anna would play well down low defensively and in rebounding."
The Titans, who improved to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the CCIW, had five double-figure scorers led by Kendall Sosa with 26. Brooke Lansford added a career-high 20 points while Riley Brovelli chipped in 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five blocks.
It took all that to negate the accurate shooting of Millikin sophomore Aubrey Staton of El Paso, who sank a career-high eight 3-pointers in 15 attempts for 24 points. The Big Blue (8-4, 1-2) also got 14 points from Natalie Snyder, 13 from Central Catholic product Bailey Coffman and 10 from Briana Anthony.
"I think they just got to a few more loose balls than us in the fourth quarter," said Millikin coach and former IWU All-American Olivia Lett, whose team committed nine turnovers in the fourth quarter to lose the turnover category, 24-16.
"We battled hard and I thought every time that they threw a punch, we battled back. We weren't able to throw that final punch."
You have free articles remaining.
If anyone threw the deciding punch, it was Brovelli, whose 15-foot jump shot with 4:55 left broke a 68-68 tie and sparked a 12-4 run to put IWU ahead to stay.
The Titans sank 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish 18-of-24 at the stripe compared to Millikin at 12-of-14. Sosa sank 11-of-13 free throws.
"We wanted Kendall to work more off the backdoor," Smith said. "Those are the shots we thought she would get. I thought they did a great job of defending her. We found a way to win against a really good team. I'm thrilled. I'm so excited about this victory."
Smith was worried her team wouldn't be able to press effectively without the energy of missing starters Sydney Shanks and Samantha Munroe, but every time Smith asked for two more minutes of hustle, shot got it.
"It was really hard hearing that Sam and Sydney, two of our starters, were going to be out this week," Eck said. "But it was kind of a motivation for two of us to finally step into the starting lineup and be able to pull out the win."
Millikin took a 61-56 lead into the fourth quarter, but five straight turnovers fueled a 10-0 Titan run. Staton stopped the bleeding with her seventh 3-pointer.
"I didn't shoot well at the beginning of the season," she said. "My coaches have been real good about telling me to keep shooting the ball."
Coffman kept the Big Blue close with seven fourth-quarter points.
"Both teams played a really tough game," said Coffman after a contest featuring 12 lead changes and six ties. "I think there are a few things we could have fixed throughout the game, but overall, I'm proud of my team. I think we played really hard and I'm excited to get to play Wesleyan again (Feb. 12 at Decatur)."
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer