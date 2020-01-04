Illinois Wesleyan women rally to beat Millikin

"It was really hard hearing that Sam and Sydney, two of our starters, were going to be out this week," Eck said. "But it was kind of a motivation for two of us to finally step into the starting lineup and be able to pull out the win."

Millikin took a 61-56 lead into the fourth quarter, but five straight turnovers fueled a 10-0 Titan run. Staton stopped the bleeding with her seventh 3-pointer.

"I didn't shoot well at the beginning of the season," she said. "My coaches have been real good about telling me to keep shooting the ball."

Coffman kept the Big Blue close with seven fourth-quarter points.

"Both teams played a really tough game," said Coffman after a contest featuring 12 lead changes and six ties. "I think there are a few things we could have fixed throughout the game, but overall, I'm proud of my team. I think we played really hard and I'm excited to get to play Wesleyan again (Feb. 12 at Decatur)."

