Kramer Soderberg named new Millikin head men’s basketball coach

Prior to joining the Millikin staff, Soderberg spent three years as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri.

During Soderberg's first two years as a graduate assistant, Lindenwood compiled a record of 30-26 in its first two years of NCAA DII play. In 2012-13, Soderberg helped the Lions to a 19-7 record; one win away from winning a conference title in their first official season in the prestigious MIAA conference.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kramer Soderberg had the opportunity to coach and play at Lindenwood University under his father, longtime college coach Brad Soderberg, who is currently the top assistant at the University of Virginia.

During his playing days, Soderberg was one of the best guards to play at Lindenwood. In his two seasons at Lindenwood, he averaged 17 points a game and started in all 66 games he played in. He was named the first-team All-Heart of America Athletic Conference in 2010-11, the HAAC Newcomer of the Year, and was a member of the NAIA All-American Third-Team.

After his senior season, he was named a Capital One Division II Academic All-American. In his two years at Lindenwood, Soderberg scored 1,148 points ending his career No. 7 on the all-time leading scorers list. In 2017, Soderberg was inducted into the Lindenwood Athletic Hall of Fame.