Matthew Flaten's top five games: No. 4, Millikin upsets Wheaton at 2017 homecoming
Matthew Flaten's top five games: No. 4, Millikin upsets Wheaton at 2017 homecoming

Millikin Wheaton

Millikin University Tyrice Hines (83) and Patrick Cooper (82) after Cooper scored the first touchdown against Wheaton. Millikin went on to win 35-31 and was the No. 4 game in Matthew Flaten's top five games he has covered.  

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The most surprising result in my top five games list was Millikin football's last-minute victory over Wheaton during the 2017 homecoming game.

After a 4-6 season in 2016, the Big Blue made a gigantic statement against the nationally ranked Thunder and it was a notice to casual football fans that Millikin had something special in the connection between Casey Westfield graduate Nicco Stepina at quarterback and Shelbyville graduate Jordan Smith at receiver. 

With the stands at Frank M. Lindsay Field packed full of visiting recruits, Millikin's football put on a show with a two-minute drill led by Stepina that upended Wheaton and gave the Big Blue its first victory against their CCIW rival since 2001, 35-31.

But watching the first half, few of those in the crowd (including myself) could have anticipated the eventual outcome. The Thunder led 21-7 at halftime and the Big Blue stayed in the game thanks to three fumble recoveries before their junior quarterback took over. 

Stepina finished 26-for-48 with 271 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 52 yards rushing and another two scores. He connected with Smith for a one-handed catch reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-handed catches in the fourth quarter and the sophomore receiver landed hard on the turf. He hung onto the ball and after the game Smith had mixed emotions about the catch. 

"It was crazy. I don't want to have to experience anything like that again. That was crazy," he said.

Millikin outscored Wheaton 28-10 in the second half and it was a one of Stepina's rushing touchdowns that put Millikin ahead with 31 seconds left. A Millikin interception on Wheaton's last drive sealed the win and Millikin head coach Dan Gritti announced the return of Millikin football after the game. 

Said Gritti: "I'm so proud of these kids. I'm so excited the way we finished this game. We had (Wheaton) on the ropes last year and we couldn't finish it. This is a new team and let there be no question, Millikin football is back."

Stepina would go on to rewrite Millikin's record book and currently holds 14 individual records, including career passing yards, touchdowns, completions, total offense and touchdowns in a game. Smith became the first receiver in school history to record more than 1,000 receiving in 2018 and set the receiving touchdown record, surpassing former Millikin and Green Bay Packer receiver Jeff Query. 

🏈 39 historical Millikin football photos

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

