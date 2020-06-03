Matthew Flaten's top five games: No. 4, Millikin upsets Wheaton at 2017 homecoming

Stepina finished 26-for-48 with 271 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 52 yards rushing and another two scores. He connected with Smith for a one-handed catch reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-handed catches in the fourth quarter and the sophomore receiver landed hard on the turf. He hung onto the ball and after the game Smith had mixed emotions about the catch.

"It was crazy. I don't want to have to experience anything like that again. That was crazy," he said.

Millikin outscored Wheaton 28-10 in the second half and it was a one of Stepina's rushing touchdowns that put Millikin ahead with 31 seconds left. A Millikin interception on Wheaton's last drive sealed the win and Millikin head coach Dan Gritti announced the return of Millikin football after the game.

Said Gritti: "I'm so proud of these kids. I'm so excited the way we finished this game. We had (Wheaton) on the ropes last year and we couldn't finish it. This is a new team and let there be no question, Millikin football is back."