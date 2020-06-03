Matthew Flaten's top five games: No. 4, Millikin upsets Wheaton at 2017 homecoming

DECATUR — The most surprising result in my top five games list was Millikin football's last-minute victory over Wheaton during the 2017 homecoming game.
After a 4-6 season in 2016, the Big Blue made a gigantic statement against the nationally ranked Thunder and it was a notice to casual football fans that Millikin had something special in the connection between Casey Westfield graduate Nicco Stepina at quarterback and Shelbyville graduate Jordan Smith at receiver.
With the stands at Frank M. Lindsay Field packed full of visiting recruits, Millikin's football put on a show with a two-minute drill led by Stepina that upended Wheaton and gave the Big Blue its first victory against their CCIW rival since 2001, 35-31.
But watching the first half, few of those in the crowd (including myself) could have anticipated the eventual outcome. The Thunder led 21-7 at halftime and the Big Blue stayed in the game thanks to three fumble recoveries before their junior quarterback took over.
Stepina finished 26-for-48 with 271 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 52 yards rushing and another two scores. He connected with Smith for a one-handed catch reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-handed catches in the fourth quarter and the sophomore receiver landed hard on the turf. He hung onto the ball and after the game Smith had mixed emotions about the catch.
"It was crazy. I don't want to have to experience anything like that again. That was crazy," he said.
Millikin outscored Wheaton 28-10 in the second half and it was a one of Stepina's rushing touchdowns that put Millikin ahead with 31 seconds left. A Millikin interception on Wheaton's last drive sealed the win and Millikin head coach Dan Gritti announced the return of Millikin football after the game.
Said Gritti: "I'm so proud of these kids. I'm so excited the way we finished this game. We had (Wheaton) on the ropes last year and we couldn't finish it. This is a new team and let there be no question, Millikin football is back."
Stepina would go on to rewrite Millikin's record book and currently holds 14 individual records, including career passing yards, touchdowns, completions, total offense and touchdowns in a game. Smith became the first receiver in school history to record more than 1,000 receiving in 2018 and set the receiving touchdown record, surpassing former Millikin and Green Bay Packer receiver Jeff Query.
🏈 39 historical Millikin football photos
1916
1917
1921
1921
1928
1929
1942
1961
1973
1978
Aerial view
Big Blue Football Coaching Staff
Bob Lockart returns as Millikin University quarterback
Charlie Sammis rests during a break in practice
Decatur-Macon County Gridders at Millikin
Defensive backs
Family tradition
Frosh contributors
Future Blue Gridders
Helping hand offered
Jeff Query
Linebacker Cary Bottorff
Milikin seniors in last game
Millikin Boasts Promising Freshman Backs
Millikin co-captains
Millikin Flankers
Millikin Fullbacks
Millikin Gridders from Decatur
Millikin Halfbacks
Millikin Quarterbacks
Millikin Team Went Undefeated
Millikin University
Millikin University Football Game
Millikin University Football Game
Millikin University Football Team
Norm Deets
Scott Murphy
Senior farewell
Seniors with a goal
Talking to coach
Tony Klein
