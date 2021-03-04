Millikin and CCIW to allow limited spectators for regular season games effective March 13

DECATUR — Millikin in conjunction with the CCIW will allow limited spectators at all regular season competition for sports competing in spring 2021, effective March 13.

Fans won't be allowed to attend the Big Blue women's basketball appearances in the CCIW tournament.

Millikin will allow each athlete competing to have four guests at each home contest who are legally or emotionally related to them. Athletes are not permitted to transfer their guest privileges.

During all CCIW games, spectators from the visiting team will not be allowed to attend.

If capacity limits allow after athletes' guests are accounted for, Millikin will allow Millikin students and faculty/staff, with identification, to attend games up to 50% of the facility’s capacity.