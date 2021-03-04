 Skip to main content
Millikin and CCIW to allow limited spectators for regular season games effective March 13
Michael Akinwumi fans

With empty stands behind him, Millikin's Michael Akinwumi jumps for the ball during the tipoff against Augustana College. A limited amount of fans will be able to attend Millikin sporting events beginning March 13. 

 KEVIN KROWS, MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY

DECATUR — Millikin in conjunction with the CCIW will allow limited spectators at all regular season competition for sports competing in spring 2021, effective March 13.

Fans won't be allowed to attend the Big Blue women's basketball appearances in the CCIW tournament.

Millikin will allow each athlete competing to have four guests at each home contest who are legally or emotionally related to them. Athletes are not permitted to transfer their guest privileges.

During all CCIW games, spectators from the visiting team will not be allowed to attend.

If capacity limits allow after athletes' guests are accounted for, Millikin will allow Millikin students and faculty/staff, with identification, to attend games up to 50% of the facility’s capacity.

Spectators at all Millikin athletic facilities must wear a mask or face covering that is covering the nose and mouth at all times.

Guests are prohibited from consuming food at any contests. Guests may lift their masks, not remove, to drink a beverage. Fans may leave the facility to eat, but must use the main gate check-in point to return.

Guests must remain socially distanced at all times when in the facility. Fans must observe all seating policies, must remain socially distant and may not interact with any athletes while in the facility.

Guests are asked to depart the facility as soon as the contest is over and will not be permitted to meet with any athletes at the athletic facility. Tailgating is strictly prohibited at all athletic venues.

A spectator policy for CCIW Championships will be announced at a later date.

