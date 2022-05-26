Millikin announces plans for $6.7 million facility for athletes

DECATUR — Millikin Athletics has plans to add another big piece to its facilities upgrades.
After upgrading the football field and adding on-campus baseball and softball facilities, Millikin announced the first phase of its Athletic Facilities Expansion and Renovation capital initiative, with the Millikin Board of Trustees approving construction plans on Friday for a $6.7 million building to support
Big Blue athletics. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 by Decatur firm BLDD once funding has been secured.
The facility will be built at the current site of the Old Gym on Millikin's campus, which will be razed to allow for new construction. The 10,870 square foot facility will include a weight room/performance center, locker rooms to accommodate football and men's and women's track and field and a training room and team meeting room for multi-purpose use.
A design image of the proposed athletic facility that Millikin University is planning to construct in 2023. It would be located in the current location of the Old Gym.
The new athletic facility will feature 120 lockers and the ability to convert into two separate locker rooms with 60-locker spaces.
"This initiative continues Millikin's forward-thinking momentum and adds to the outstanding physical transformation we have seen on campus over the last few years, including
the Workman Family Baseball Field and the Center for Theatre & Dance," said Millikin President Jim Reynolds.
A design image of the proposed athletic facility that Millikin University is planning to construct in 2023.
SUBMITTED PHOTO FROM MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The new athletic facility will alleviate congestion in the Griswold Physical Education Center, while meeting the needs of Big Blue football and men's and women's track and field teams.
"There is no doubt that additional locker room space is needed for our athletic programs to continue to grow and thrive," Millikin director of athletics Craig White said. "The construction of this new facility will solve several existing issues while also allowing Millikin to host CCIW and NCAA competitions.
"The improvements to athletic facilities will allow Millikin Athletics to experience facilities equal to that of other members in this great conference, which will be more attractive to both incoming and current students and ultimately lead to more success on the field and in the classroom."
To date, $3.7 million has been committed to the $6.7 million project, including a leading gift from David and Debbie Rathje. David Rathje, a Millikin graduate from the class of 1958, is founder and chairman of Rathje Enterprises Inc., d/b/a Bodine Electric of Decatur, which also includes The Kelly Group. The companies employ more than 1,400 workers.
"We very much believe in giving back to your community, which is one of the reasons why we chose to support this building project," Rathje said. "As someone that was born and raised in Decatur, we want to see the community and Millikin University thrive. We believe that the addition of on-campus athletic facilities aids in the recruitment of student-athletes and also increases the enjoyment of campus life for all students."
