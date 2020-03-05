Millikin baseball making official return to campus after 39 years at new Workman Field

Beals hit .298 with four home runs and 24 RBIs this season and is looking for more this time around.

"I had a pretty good season and I want to improve on some areas this season. I was pleased but not satisfied," he said. "(The team) is definitely going in the right direction and making the (CCIW) tournament last year was awesome. We are bringing some great freshmen each year and they are competing and that has built a really good team."

Local recruiting

Townsend, who is entering his seventh season coaching the Big Blue and was last season's CCIW Coach of the Year, took a program that local high school coaches would steer their kids away from to one that is filled with local players. Millikin's roster features three players from Mount Zion, two from Decatur, as well as players from Maroa-Forsyth, Shelbyville, Teutopolis, Effingham and Sullivan.

"When I first got hired there were a lot of local coaches that said they would never send their kid to Millikin. That was something that my coaching staff and I had to get out and meet the coaches and get in front of them to explain our program and things that we are changing," Townsend said. "Our area is within 45 minutes and we want to be known with this field and facility and how the program has been running these past few years."