Millikin baseball making official return to campus after 39 years at new Workman Field

DECATUR — It has been a long road for Millikin baseball to return to campus — 39 years to be exact.
Initially playing at Fans Field on Decatur's northeast side, the Big Blue played adjacent to campus across Fairview Avenue in Fairview Park from 1977 to 1981 before making their permanent home at Sunnyside Park in 1982.
The 2018 announcement that the Workman Family Baseball Field would bring the team back to campus in 2019 itself was pushed back when construction delays made fans wait another year.
But all that is behind the team now. The turf is down, the blue seats are in place and the Big Blue are ready to open their home schedule and play the first game at their new home at 10 a.m. Saturday against St. Norbert College.
"I couldn't be more proud with this program and what it has become and to call a place like this home, Millikin head coach Brandon Townsend said. "There is a lot of pride going around and I hope that we can match that on the field.
"I'm not sure how many students will be up and at the game at 10 a.m., but St. Norbert's is coming down and they are a very good team and so it will be a good test for us."
The Big Blue look to continue to build momentum from last season's successes, which including a third-place finish in the CCIW standings and qualifying for the CCIW tournament for the first time since 1990.
Millikin graduated slugger Jon Walters, who led the team with nine home runs. This year, Millikin (2-4 so far in 2020) will shift its focus to strong defense and pitching.
"Our pitching has been very strong," Townsend said. "Before the season, I would have labeled our pitching as the strength of our team and it has showed it is. In the starting rotation, it has shown to be even better, especially in our depth."
The Big Blue have used a three-man roster thus far, with seniors Adam Zuk (4-2 last season with a 2.42 ERA), Ben Williamson (4-3, 4.39 ERA) and sophomore Caleb Buehrle (a transfer from Truman State University) leading the rotation.
"Adam's got the best velocity on our team and last year he had one of the best pitching years in the last 15 years for Millikin baseball," Townsend said. "Ben is a veteran guy who has been our No. 3 guy since his freshman year. Caleb is probably better than advertised. So I think we have a solid 1-2-3."
Townsend said he's relishing a roster that is full of upperclassmen. That experience will prove to be critical as the season stretches on.
"When I first started, we had seven freshmen starting and when you are 18 years old competing against 22-year-old men, we saw how tough that was," he said. "Now we are physically strong and as big as anybody else and that makes a difference. They have been through the ups and downs and physically able to give you their best every single day."
Finding their stroke
The Big Blue offense found their stoke against Adrian College on Saturday in Jackson, Miss., on a walk-off double from Effingham graduate Brent Beals. Millikin trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second when Beals laced a double to left-center.
"I don't remember ever hitting a walk off in my life so that was pretty cool," Beals said. "It was an awesome feeling and I'm glad we came out of there with the win."
Beals has made the move from second base to centerfield this season as well as being a key relief pitcher that Townsend will depend on.
"Brent is going to be a high leverage pitcher for us and he is going to be in big moments and that's not going to change," Townsend said. "It's the kind of thing that when we are winning it is because of the things that Brett Beals is doing. So he's going to be in every moment possible."
Beals hit .298 with four home runs and 24 RBIs this season and is looking for more this time around.
"I had a pretty good season and I want to improve on some areas this season. I was pleased but not satisfied," he said. "(The team) is definitely going in the right direction and making the (CCIW) tournament last year was awesome. We are bringing some great freshmen each year and they are competing and that has built a really good team."
Local recruiting
Townsend, who is entering his seventh season coaching the Big Blue and was last season's CCIW Coach of the Year, took a program that local high school coaches would steer their kids away from to one that is filled with local players. Millikin's roster features three players from Mount Zion, two from Decatur, as well as players from Maroa-Forsyth, Shelbyville, Teutopolis, Effingham and Sullivan.
"When I first got hired there were a lot of local coaches that said they would never send their kid to Millikin. That was something that my coaching staff and I had to get out and meet the coaches and get in front of them to explain our program and things that we are changing," Townsend said. "Our area is within 45 minutes and we want to be known with this field and facility and how the program has been running these past few years."
Former Mount Zion players Andrew Auton, Trevor Durand and Merrik Eddington will each play keys roles this season. Auton and Eddington are the team's everyday designated hitter and catcher, respectively, and when Durand, the Macon County Player of the Year in 2018, makes his expected return from injury in April, he will add punch to the pitching staff.
Auton had a breakout season last year, with a team second-best .314 batting average along with four home runs and 20 RBIs. He'll hit in the middle of the order.
"He's a very special talent when he has it all figured out," Townsend said. "He's a junior now and he got a lot of experience last season, so we are expecting big things out of him."
Auton has remained connected to the Braves teams and is an unofficial scout.
"Coach Townsend will always ask me about Mount Zion kids and other local kids," Auton said. "We are always looking for local talent and I love seeing familiar faces out here after playing against them.
"We have only gotten better every single year. The talent has gotten better since I've been here."
Said Auton: "We are all so very excited and I think a lot of the local fans are very excited, too. It is awesome to play on this field."
PHOTOS: Millikin University's Workman Family Baseball Field ribbon-cutting
