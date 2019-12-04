Millikin blown out by Elmhurst in CCIW opener
0 comments

Millikin blown out by Elmhurst in CCIW opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dec-meta-millikin

DECATUR — A still shorthanded Millikin team struggled in its CCIW opener, shooting just 36 percent in an 85-60 loss to unbeaten Elmhurst.

Still without Jake Hampton and Jordan Cunningham, Millikin fell behind by 12 at half — a deficit that grew to 20 five minutes into the second half and stretched to as much as 33.

While Millikin (1-7, 0-1 CCIW) struggled shooting, making just 22 of 61 shots, Elmhurst (6-0, 1-0) shot 52 percent (33-of-63).

Zach Fisher led Millikin with 13 points and Calvin Fisher added nine. Elmhurst was led by Lavon Thomas with 18.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News