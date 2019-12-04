Millikin blown out by Elmhurst in CCIW opener

DECATUR — A still shorthanded Millikin team struggled in its CCIW opener, shooting just 36 percent in an 85-60 loss to unbeaten Elmhurst.
Still without Jake Hampton and Jordan Cunningham, Millikin fell behind by 12 at half — a deficit that grew to 20 five minutes into the second half and stretched to as much as 33.
While Millikin (1-7, 0-1 CCIW) struggled shooting, making just 22 of 61 shots, Elmhurst (6-0, 1-0) shot 52 percent (33-of-63).
Zach Fisher led Millikin with 13 points and Calvin Fisher added nine. Elmhurst was led by Lavon Thomas with 18.