Millikin cancels all athletic events for remainder of academic year

DECATUR — Millikin announced Thursday night that all campus activities have been cancelled until April 30 in response to the coronavirus, which means an effective end to athletic competition at Millikin for the academic year.
According to Millikin assistant athletic director for sports information Bryan Marshall, the decision was made in combination with the NCAA cancelling all Spring Championships.
Millikin
track and wrestling was scheduled to compete at nationals this weekend, but those events were canceled. Millikin's Spring sports include baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf and men's volleyball.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-001.JPG
Millikin pitcher Adam Zuk (12) pitches on Saturday in a tournament game against St. Norbert College at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-002.JPG
Millikin pitcher/infielder Brent Beals (13) bats on Saturday in a tournament game against St. Norbert College at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-003.JPG
Millikin utility Nick Black (4) bats on Saturday in a tournament game against St. Norbert College at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-004.JPG
Millikin infielder Gabe Soria (3) runs to first base on Saturday in a tournament game against St. Norbert College at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-005.JPG
Millikin shortstop Mason McGahey (2) bats on Saturday in a tournament game against St. Norbert College at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-006.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-007.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-008.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-009.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-010.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-011.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-012.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-013.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-014.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-015.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-016.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-017.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-018.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-019.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-020.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-021.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-022.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-023.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-024.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-025.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-026.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-027.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-028.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-029.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-030.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-031.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-032.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-033.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-034.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-035.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-036.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-037.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-038.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-039.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-040.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-041.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-042.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-043.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
GALLERY-Millikin-v-StNorbert-044.JPG
Millikin beats St. Norbert College 7-0 in its first home game on Saturday at the newly opened Workman Family Baseball Field.
