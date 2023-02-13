Millikin clinched at least a share of the CCIW title last weekend.
JOEY RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — The 24th ranked Millikin women’s basketball team has clinched at least a share of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) title.
A 79-70 win at Carthage College on Saturday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, maintained Millikin’s two-game lead with a 13-1 record in CCIW play and a 19-4 record overall.
Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 35 points, five rebounds and three assists. Chelsea McCullum had 10 points and four rebounds. Sophie Darden had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Millikin will play its final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, hosting Elmhurst at 7 p.m. The Big Blue close out the regular season on Feb. 18 at Carroll.
A win against Elmhurst on Wednesday will give the Big Blue the conference title outright and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming CCIW Tournament.
WRESTLING Millikin takes second
The Millikin University wrestling team finished in second place at the CCIW Wrestling Championships hosted by North Central College.
The Cardinals won the team title with 169 points, ending Millikin’s run of three straight titles. Millikin finished with 111 points.
Millikin junior Dejon Glaster was the CCIW Champion at 165 pounds. It was Glaster’s second straight title after he won at 174 pounds in 2022. Glaster was one of six Millikin wrestlers to earn All-Conference honors.
Millikin had three second place finishers including senior Tommy Russell at 125 pounds, senior Jordan Carson at 141 pounds and freshman Nathan Callaway at 157 pounds. Sophomore Coby Haney at 133 pounds and senior Peter McCusker at 149 pounds finished third in their weight classes.
BASEBALL Team splits doubleheader
The Millikin baseball team split a doubleheader at #24 East Texas Baptist University on Saturday in Marshall, Texas. The Tigers won game one 5-4, but the Big Blue rallied to take game two 3-2.
Millikin (1-2) rallied late to win game two. The Big Blue trailed 2-0 after six innings. Tommy Shaw had an RBI single in the seventh to cut the advantage to 2-1. The Big Blue took the lead with two runs in the eighth. After an infield single by Tyler Gade moved Hunter Smith to third, Liam McGill (Bloomington, H.S.) drove in the game winner with a sacrifice fly. Gade had two hits in the game for the Big Blue.
Three Millikin pitchers held East Texas Baptist to just five hits. Starter Drew Detmers pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. Sophomore Max Simpson was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing 2 2/3 hitless innings and recording three strikeouts.
In game one, Kyle Gibson homered for Millikin. Shaw had an RBI single and Andy Neibrugge a run-scoring double. Shaw went 3-for-4 for Millikin with Gade collecting three hits.
TRACK Shumaker wins 800
The Millikin men’s track team had three athletes compete at the Pat Heenan Invite hosted by North Central College in Naperville.
Jake Shumaker, a Mount Zion graduate, won the 800 Meters in 1:54.36, which improved his second-place standing on the Millikin Indoor Track Top 10 Performance List.
Bradyn Olmstead set a new school record in the 5000 Meters (15:06.09), finishing 10th in the event.
Austin Bridgman was fourth in the 1 Mile Run is 4:15.29, which was the second fastest time in school history and just two-hundredths of a second off Millikin’s school record.
Photos: Millikin women's basketball 56, Carthage 41
Former Millikin women's basketball coach Lori Kerans speaks at a dedication ceremony for Lori Kerans Court during halftime of the game against Carthage College at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday.
Lindsay Douglass stands to be recognized as a former Millikin athlete with her daughter, Harper Douglass, 9, at the dedication ceremony for Lori Kerans Court during halftime of the game against Carthage College at the Griswold Physical Education Center in Decatur on Saturday. “Very well deserved. She put so many hours into this court,” said Douglass, Class of 2008, of Kerans. “Made so much difference in so many lives.”
