DECATUR — After winning its 14th straight game on Wednesday, the Millikin women’s basketball team will embark on a difficult final five games to close out the 2022-23 regular.

The Big Blue will play four of the five games on the road, including three in a row starting at Saturday at Wheaton. Millikin will then travel to arch-rival Illinois Wesleyan and the hostile environment of the Shirk Center. In between trips to Wisconsin to face Carthage and Carroll, the Big Blue will play its final home game of the season on February 15 against Elmhurst.

Millikin broke into the national rankings this week. The Big Blue are ranked #23 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches (WBCA) NCAA Division IIII Top 25 and are #25 in the D3hoops.com Top 25.

Millikin defeated North Park University on Wednesday 70-50 to remain undefeated and in first place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). The Big Blue opened the game on a 19-4 run and never trailed.

Elyce Knudsen led the way for Millikin with 23 points and three assists. Bailey Coffman chipped in 14 points. Sarah Isaf scored nine points.

Back in early January, Millikin defeated Wheaton 74-55 at the Griswold Center. Millikin led all but 28 seconds of the game. Millikin forced Wheaton into 23 turnovers and out-rebounded the Thunder 44-35. The Big Blue had 30 defensive rebounds, limiting Wheaton to just nine second chance points. Knudsen led Millikin with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Coffman, playing in her first CCIW game since coming back from injury, added 15 points. Caroline Sikkink led Wheaton with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Knudsen is ranked third in all of NCAA Division III in field goals made with 174 and is fifth in points scored at 440. Knudsen has moved into the Top 10 on Millikin’s all-time scoring list. She is ranked 10th with 1,304 career points in 63 games. She is closing in on ninth spot on the list currently held by Karen Colton with 1,325 points (86 games).

Coffman is closing in on her own career scoring milestone needing 44 points to reach 1,000. She current has 956 career points.

MILLIKIN MEN

Big Blue playing well

The Millikin men’s basketball team faced the daunting task this week of playing road games against the co-leaders of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). After knocking off North Park University 86-79 in overtime on Wednesday, the Big Blue will play eighth-ranked Wheaton, which sits alone at the top of the conference standings.

The Big Blue rallied late in the second half and again in overtime to upset the Vikings. With the game tied at 72-72 at the end of regulation, North Park opened the overtime period with a 5-0 run to go up 77-72. Millikin then went on a 7-2 run and tied the game on Frazier Ott tied the game with a basket with 2:02 remaining. Demarcus Bond made two free throws to put the Big Blue up 81-79. JT Welch extended the lead to 84-79 with 18 seconds left before Bond closed out the scoring with two free throws to seal the victory.

After trailing 68-64 with 2:38 left in regulation Millikin rallied to send the game to overtime. A Welch three-pointer was a key play in the comeback and Trent Champagne tied the game with 10 seconds to go in regulation going one for two at the free throw line. The game had 10 lead changes and four ties.

Millikin had five players scored in double figures led by Welch with 18 points. Champagne came off the bench to score 13 points. Bond finished with a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds along with four assists.

Millikin came close to upsetting Wheaton in early January at the Griswold Center, losing 65-61. Millikin played a strong first half and took a 37-31 lead at halftime. A Nate Straughter basket with 12:27 left in the gave Millikin its biggest lead of the game at 46-33. The Thunder then began its comeback effort, hitting three three-pointers in-a-row, then later went on an 8-0 run with Tyson Cruickshank connecting on two three-pointers in the run to tie the game at 50-50 with 5:32 left. The Thunder went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final seconds to seal the victory. Cole Laurence and Welch led Millikin in scoring with 10 points each. Cruickshank led the Thunder with 24 points.

