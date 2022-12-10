Millikin dedicates Griswold Center court to former women's basketball coach Lori Kerans

DECATUR -- As Millikin honored the 50th anniversary of Title IX last summer, former Millikin women's basketball coach Lori Kerans was about to receive an honor of her own.

As the Millikin's director of community engagement and recruitment, Kerans helped organize the multi-day event and at the concluding banquet, university administration announced that the court of the Griswold Center would be named in Keran's honor.

Even with 555 victories in her tenure, 11 CCIW titles, 11 trips to the NCAA DIII Tournament and a national championship, Kerans was shocked by it.

"It was a total and complete surprise. I was absolutely overwhelmed. I was speechless and I think that is the first time that has ever happened," Kerans said. "I just didn't know what to say and so I just said thank you everybody. I didn't know what to do. Today is just as moving and touching, no doubt."

Kerans Court was dedicated on Saturday at halftime of the Big Blue women's team's game against CCIW rival Carthage College. Before tipoff, family, friends, former assistant coaches, former players, fellow faculty members and administrators came together to share the moment with Kerans.

"I'm completely overwhelmed and humbled. I'm keenly aware that I am standing on the shoulders of those folks that came before me," Kerans said. "The honor is awesome but the responsibility is something I think we at Millikin take very seriously. We want to do as well for the current and future students as they did for us."

Laura Zimmermann, a Millikin graduate and faculty member of the Biology Department, was a member of the 2005 national championship team. She is also now a member of the Kerans coaching tree as a coach herself, serving as an assistant girls basketball coach at St. Teresa.

"I think it is a well-deserved honor. There is such a rich history of Millikin women's basketball with (Millikin's first women's coach Harriet Crannell) to Coach Kerans and now Coach Olivia Lett," Zimmerman said.

Former Millikin dean of students Jan Devore introduced Kerans at the halftime ceremony and remembers her as a freshman student.

"I've known Lori for 41 years and I got to watch her play for four years. I would say she started her coaching career when she was still a player," Devore said. "Lori had a very accomplished career as a player and coach and this is a great tribute to her. She has given a lot to the university in many ways. Lori has had a remarkable impact on this university and she is always a champion of the Big Blue."

In the first action seen on Kerans Court, the Big Blue improved to 3-0 in CCIW play with a 56-41 win over Carthage College.

Millikin led throughout, building a 19-10 advantage after one quarter and were ahead 34-17 at halftime.

Carthage had a strong fourth quarter, outscoring the Big Blue 14-8, but the Firebirds were not able to close the gap, losing by 15.

"Our second half was a little bit rough and (Carthage coach Tim Bernero) is a great coach. They made some really good adjustments," Millikin women's basketball head coach Olivia Lett said. "We knew that they would probably have something that would make it tough on us at some point today. That is something we have to continue to get better at and figure out how to finish things up."

Millikin's Elyce Knudsen led all scorers with 20 points and Sophie Darden added 14. Abbie Ratsch put in nine.

Lett became Millikin's third women's basketball coach in program history in 2018 and she was happy to see all the community support coming out for Kerans.

"There was a great crowd for her today and that was pretty cool to see the support for women's basketball and women's athletics in general," Lett said. "Lori was part of the group that started all of that, so to have that type of turnout is really cool for our players to see it today."

As the women's team returned to the NCAA Tournament last season, Kerans was there cheering them on.

"I jumped in the car and went up and watched them. I was in awe of the way Olivia and her staff have created the culture, created the game plan, recruited the right people for the right positions and then took their philosophy forward. I'm incredibly proud and I love watching them," Kerans said. "I told Coach Lett that someday they are going to scratch out 'Lori Kerans' with a black sharpie and put 'Olivia Lett' because the legend that she is becoming and that basketball championship culture that she is creating is amazing. Olivia is absolutely the right person to be leading this program into the future."

Since stepping away from coaching, Kerans most misses the bonds she would form with her players and she feels that the court naming is something she shares with all of her players through the decades.

"I don't miss the Xs and the Os and all that behind the scenes work of being a head coach. The thing I miss is the relationships with players and their families," Kerans said. "It is a shared honor. I truly meant when I talked to one of my former players and I say that is your name on the court right there with mine."