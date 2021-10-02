Millikin football battles but can't keep pace with Carthage College in wild game

DECATUR — As Millikin football faced Carthage in their homecoming match on Saturday, history said it was going to be an even game. The all-time series over 65 games was tied 32-32-1 and although Carthage took two-touchdowns leads twice in the first half, the Big Blue battled back to tie each time. Ultimately, the Firebirds' offense was able to hold outpace Millikin's for the 63-42 victory in rainy conditions.

To start the game, Carthage had a quick five-play drive and marched down the field, capping it off with a 34-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe to Eddie Ell III to put the Firebirds up 7-0.

Millikin quarterback Cal Porhte had a pass deflected that landed in the hands of Carthage linebacker Zach Hale for the interception. Lowe scored on the very next play on a 45-yard touchdown pass to Sylvere Campbell, putting Carthage up 14-0 with 10:54 to go in the first quarter.

Carthage was penalized five times on the ensuing drive, including pass interference in the end zone, giving the Big Blue a first and goal on the 1. Millikin running back Marion McGhee, who scored five touchdowns last week against Carroll University, ran in the score to tighten the score 14-7.

Later in the first quarter, two Carthage pass interference calls on Millikin All-American wide receiver and former Eisenhower graduate Colton Lockwood and a strong run by McGhee had the Big Blue on Carthage's eight-yard line. Pohrte then connected with Lockwood for the touchdown in the back corner of the end zone to knot it at 14-14 with 5:30 left in the first quarter.

Lowe responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Alex Jarvis less than a minute later to put the Firebirds up 21-14.

Following a failed fourth down conversion by Millikin, the responding Carthage drive ended on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lowe to Campbell for a second time to make it 28-14 Firebirds.

With 11:18 to go before the half, Lockwood was able to find a step past defensive back Tanner Ludwig and Pohrte placed his pass perfectly for a 72-yard touchdown, making it 28-21. It was the longest pass play for the Big Blue this season.

A Big Blue interception of Lowe by Victor Teodoro set up a long Millikin drive, leading to a second rushing touchdown by McGhee to tie the game 28-28 with 5:28 left before the half.

The wild first half was capped off by two quick Carthage scores. First, running back Noel Wright ran in from 14 yards out to give the Firebirds the 35-28 lead. Following a Millikin fumble, Lowe ran in a touchdown from one yard out to make it 42-28 to end the first half.

In total, the two offenses combined for 72 points, 722 total yards (375 for Carthage, 347 for Millikin) in the first half. Lockwood had five receptions for 160 yards in the first two quarters.

"I didn't think we would have a first half like that, especially with the weather. Both teams have really good, skilled offensive players and we were able to take advantage of our and they were able to take advantage of theirs," Millikin head football coach Dan Gritti said.

The scoring slowed in the third quarter as Lockwood caught his third touchdown from Pohrte, this time from 10 yards out to tighten the score 42-35 with 6:19 left in the third quarter.

"I figured there was no way that that pace was going to keep up and we both had a chance to adjust. You try things and see what is going to work and not going to work and then you can build upon that in the second half," Gritti said. "I was happy that we kept fighting but we've got to get better. That's a good football team and they are better than us clearly. We know what the standard is and we have to get better."

Lowe threw his fifth touchdown of the game to Ell III from 26 yards out to put the Firebirds up by two scores, 49-35, where it stood at the end of the third quarter.

Carthage's Jalen Dennis jumped in front of a Pohrte pass early in the fourth quarter and returned it 63 yards for a pick-6 to give the Firebirds a commanding 56-35 lead.

Lowe tied a Carthage record with his sixth touchdown pass later in the fourth quarter. He hit Ell III from 39 yards out to make it 63-35.

Millikin finished the scoring when backup quarterback Aidan Lombardo ran in a 40-yaard score to put it at 63-42.

Millikin (2-2, 2-1 CCIW) heads to Elmhurst University next Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

