Millikin football begins fight to get back to .500 with final two games

DECATUR — The Millikin football team (3-5) will attempt to close out the season on a positive note with wins in its final two games to reach the .500 marl

The Big Blue need to get the offense on track. Ten of Millikin’s 16 points in the last four games have come from defensive interception returns, one for a touchdown and one that set up a field goal.

On Saturday, Millikin will play its final home game of the season, hosting Carroll. The Pioneers head coach is Mike Budziszewski, who served as the Big Blue’s offensive coordinator from 2017-2019.

Last week, Millikin lost at No. 15 Wheaton College, 69-3. The Big Blue stayed close to the Thunder, trailing 7-3 after one quarter.

After Wheaton went up 7-0, Millikin senior defense end Alexander Perkins stopped a Thunder drive deep in Millikin territory with an interception he returned 80 yards, setting up the Big Blue inside the 10 yard line. The Thunder defense kept Millikin out of the end zone, but David Ramirez put the Big Blue on the board with a 22-yard field goal.

Perkins added 2.5 sacks for the Big Blue in the game. Wheaton took control of the game in the second quarter scoring 20 points, then 22 more in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Millikin was held to only 86 yards of total offense with Wheaton racking up 598 yards.

With two-and-a-half sacks against Wheaton, Big Blue senior Alexander Perkins remains the NCAA DIII sack leader averaging 1.5 sacks per game. He ranks first in the country in tackles for a loss averaging 2.5 per game.

Last season, Millikin defeated Carroll 32-25. Wide receiver Jahlil Lipkin had eight catches for had eight catches for a career high 160 yards. Millikin had 401 yards of total offense while Carroll had 328.

Carroll is 5-3 on season and is having an up-and-down year that includes two double overtime wins and two lopsided losses.

Carroll opened CCIW play with a 42-0 win over North Park. The Pioneers then lost 26-21 at Illinois Wesleyan and defeated Augustana 44-41 in double overtime. After a 73-0 loss to North Central, Carroll downed Elmhurst 31-28 in double overtime.

The ups and downs continued as Carroll lost 61-9 loss to Wheaton and then won 59-14 over Carthage last weekend.

In the win over the Firebirds, Carroll quarterback Josh Raby set a new Carroll record for offensive all-purpose touchdown record with seven, four of which were rushing scores.

The Pioneers racked up season-high 515 yards of total offense. Raby threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Austin Eichstaedt caught nine passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Carroll (5-3, 4-3 CCIW) at Millikin (3-5, 2-5 CCIW)

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur

Radio: There is no local radio broadcast.

Series: Millikin leads the series, 28-15-1.

Last Meeting: Sept. 25, 2021: Millikin won 32-25.

Next Game: Millikin is at Carthage at 1 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 12

Notes: This will be the fifth meeting between the two schools since Carroll rejoined the CCIW in 2016. The two teams did not play each other during the 2021 shortened spring season. ... Matthew Salazar leads the Big Blue with 454 yards rushing this season and three TDs. Quarterback Aidan Lombardo has 937 yards passing (63-for-170) and five TDs. Jahlil Lipkin is Millikin's top receiver with 319 yards and two scores.