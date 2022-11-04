Millikin football begins fight to get back to .500 with final two games

After Wheaton went up 7-0, Millikin senior defense end Alexander Perkins stopped a Thunder drive deep in Millikin territory with an interception he returned 80 yards, setting up the Big Blue inside the 10 yard line. The Thunder defense kept Millikin out of the end zone, but David Ramirez put the Big Blue on the board with a 22-yard field goal.
Perkins added 2.5 sacks for the Big Blue in the game. Wheaton took control of the game in the second quarter scoring 20 points, then 22 more in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Millikin was held to only 86 yards of total offense with Wheaton racking up 598 yards.
With two-and-a-half sacks against Wheaton, Big Blue senior Alexander Perkins remains the NCAA DIII sack leader averaging 1.5 sacks per game. He ranks first in the country in tackles for a loss averaging 2.5 per game.
Last season, Millikin defeated Carroll 32-25. Wide receiver Jahlil Lipkin had eight catches for had eight catches for a career high 160 yards. Millikin had 401 yards of total offense while Carroll had 328.
Carroll is 5-3 on season and is having an up-and-down year that includes two double overtime wins and two lopsided losses.
Carroll opened CCIW play with a 42-0 win over North Park. The Pioneers then lost 26-21 at Illinois Wesleyan and defeated Augustana 44-41 in double overtime. After a 73-0 loss to North Central, Carroll downed Elmhurst 31-28 in double overtime.
The ups and downs continued as Carroll lost 61-9 loss to Wheaton and then won 59-14 over Carthage last weekend.
In the win over the Firebirds, Carroll quarterback Josh Raby set a new Carroll record for offensive all-purpose touchdown record with seven, four of which were rushing scores.
The Pioneers racked up season-high 515 yards of total offense. Raby threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Austin Eichstaedt caught nine passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Here's a look at Saturday's game:
Carroll (5-3, 4-3 CCIW) at Millikin (3-5, 2-5 CCIW)
Next Game: Millikin is at Carthage at 1 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 12
Notes: This will be the fifth meeting between the two schools since Carroll rejoined the CCIW in 2016. The two teams did not play each other during the 2021 shortened spring season. ... Matthew Salazar leads the Big Blue with 454 yards rushing this season and three TDs. Quarterback Aidan Lombardo has 937 yards passing (63-for-170) and five TDs. Jahlil Lipkin is Millikin's top receiver with 319 yards and two scores.
Photos: Titans survived four turnovers to beat the Big Blue, 38-24.