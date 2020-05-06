Millikin football coach Dan Gritti reflects on his father's passing from coronavirus

Gritti Sr. became ill with what seemed like a cold but quickly escalated to a life-threatening condition.

"He got a cold on a Monday, talked to the doctor on the Thursday and they admitted him Thursday evening. He had passed away by the next Thursday," Gritti Jr. said. "Going through that process and having some time to process it since then, I know what (my dad) would have been thinking. We had many years together and we talked everyday. We had a great relationship. He knew I loved him and I knew he loved me and I can't imagine what it is like to have a younger parent pass away."

The distancing precautions in place at hospitals limited the family's ability to be with Gritti Sr.

"It was hard. You aren't able to go to the hospital and once they are on a ventilator you can't talk to them," Gritti Jr said. "My father was buried in a veterans cemetery in New Hampshire and there couldn't be a funeral. They let my brother and I to come out of the car and a priest said a couple of words and that was it. I'm grateful that they gave us that opportunity."

More than 73,000 people have died from the coronavirus thus far and while some people have not been directly affected by the pandemic, for Gritti, the distancing and safety precautions are about more than an individual's personal safety.