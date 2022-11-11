Millikin football concludes season on the road at Carthage

MILLIKIN — The Millikin football team concludes the 2022 season with a road trip to Carthage on Saturday. Millikin is looking to break a two-game losing streak and end the season on a positive note with a win over the Firebirds.

In its final home game of the season, Millikin lost to Carroll 26-18. The Pioneers dominated the first quarter, scoring twice. Carroll went up 17-0 early in the second quarter on a 35-yard field goal.

Millikin got on the board with 1:59 left in the second quarter when quarterback Aiden Lombardo connected with St. Teresa graduate Chord Miller on a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Trailing 24-6 in the third quarter, Millikin scored two straight touchdowns with Lombardo hitting Leigh Nutall for a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Lombardo finding Miller for second time this time from six yards out.

Carroll had 302 yards of total offense while the Big Blue gained 235 yards. Lombardo finished the day 18-for-41 for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Miller had nine catches for 114 yards. Daniel Gwin led the Millikin defense with 10 tackles. Quinton Miller had nine tackles including 3.5 tackles for a loss. Alexander Perkins had seven tackles with two tackles for a loss including one sack.

Last year, Millikin lost to Carthage in a shootout at home, 63-42. In addition to posting 105 points on the scoreboard, the teams combined for 1,171 yards of total offense with Millikin gaining 651 yards and Firebirds racking up 520 yards. Millikin set a new record for passing yards in a game with 431, while rushing for 220 yards.

Carthage enters the final game of the season with a 3-6 record. The Firebirds have posted conference wins over Elmhurst (57-21), North Park (33-14) and Augustana this season.

Last Saturday, Carthage snapped a three-game losing streak with a 37-30 win over Augustana. The Vikings jumped out to a 13-0 advantage before Carthage rallied to pull out the victory, outscoring Augustana 29-17 in the second half.

Firebirds quarterback Cristian Beltran passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Nasir Canty rushed for a season-high 149 yards for the Firebirds with one touchdown. Carthage had 512 yards of total offense while allowing the Vikings 411 yards.

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Millikin (3-6, 2-6 CCIW) at Carthage (3-6, 3-5 CCIW)

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Art Keller Field in Kenosha, Wis.

Radio: There is no local radio broadcast. Carthage will provide live coverage of the game.

Series: Carthage leads the series 33-32-1.

Last Meeting: Oct. 2, 2021: Carthage won 63-42.

Notes: The first meeting between Millikin and Carthage came in 1923 with Millikin winning 18-6. The teams played again sporadically from 1930-1950 before annual play began in 1961. Both teams were charter members of the CCIW, which formed in 1946. Carthage left the league in 1952 but returned in 1961. ... Heading into the final game of his career, Big Blue senior Alexander Perkins is ranked second in NCAA DIII in sacks averaging 1.44 sacks per game (13 total). He ranks third in the country in tackles for a loss averaging 2.4 per game (22). As a team, Millikin ranks eighth in the DIII in tackles for a loss averaging 8.8 per game (79). Carthage’s Chris DiVito is third in the country in total tackles averaging 12.6 per game (113 total).