Millikin football concludes season with road win over Carthage College

KENOSHA, WISC. -- The
Millikin football team ended the 2022 season with a 17-6 victory at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc. on Saturday.
Millikin scored the only points of the first half with three seconds remaining on a 24-yard field goal from David Ramirez.
The Big Blue offense put two touchdowns on the board in the third quarter. Quarterback Aiden Lombardo connected with Donald McGhee, Jr. on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 11:17 left in the quarter.
Lombardo hit tight end Aiden Whitlock from two yards out to make it a 17-0 lead with 3:08 remaining in the quarter.
Carthage scored in the game's final minute on an 11-yard touchdown pass by Cristian Beltran to Alex Jarvis.
Lombardo finished the game 11-for-21 passing for 159 yards. Leigh Nutall had six catches for 134 yards.
Millikin had 235 yards of total offense while holding the Firebirds to 125 yards.
Quinton Miller led the Millikin defense with nine total tackles including 3.5 tackles for a loss. Alexander Perkins had 4.5 tackles for a loss including four sacks. Perkins entered the game in the top three in all of NCAA DIII in both categories. Christopher Montgomery and Daniel Gwin each had seven tackles.
Millikin ends the season at 4-6, 3-6 CCIW while Carthage goes to 3-7, 3-6 CCIW.
Photos: Titans survived four turnovers to beat the Big Blue, 38-24.
Illinois Wesleyan University's Kevin Graham (87) runs in the for a touchdown against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Aidan Lombardo (7) throws against Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Zach McNees (49) sacks Millikin quarterback Aidan Lombardo in a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. McNees and the Titans travel to face Augustana on Saturday in Rock Island.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Aidan Lombardo (7) is tackled by Illinois Wesleyan University Zach McNees (49) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Charlie Hamilton (11) caught two touchdown passes in his final game as a Titan as IWU slipped past Elmhurst, 21-17, in Saturday's regular-season finale at Elmhurst.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Peter Slade (48) and Da'Shawn Buck (20) celebrate against Illinois Wesleyan University in the second quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Artist Benjamin (27) and Zach McNees (49) try to bring down Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) in a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. The Titans have given up 93 points and 1,013 yards in the last two games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Zach McNees (49) is in pursuit of Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) during a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. The Titans travel to face Augustana on Saturday in Rock Island.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) runs against Illinois Wesleyan University in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Holden Smith (66) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Jay Lemenager takes off on a run against Millikin on Oct. 1 at Tucci Stadium. Lemenager returns as IWU's starting quarterback Saturday when the Titans face North Park at Tucci Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Javieon Wallace (24) is tackled by Illinois Wesleyan University Jimmy Capecci (8) in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University's Kevin Graham (87) celebrates with Charlie Hamilton (11) after a touchdown against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan senior tight end Kevin Graham (87) is introduced before last Saturday's game against Millikin at Tucci Stadium. Graham caught two touchdown passes in the Titans' 38-24 victory.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Matthew Milan (40) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Kendall Dehority (13) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Josh Grant (1) goes after Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University head coach Norm Eash congratulates players after scoring against Millikin University in the Second quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) runs in the first quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) hands off to Seth Albin (1) in the first quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) calls a play in the second quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Quinton Miller (4) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Seth Albin (1) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Seth Albin (1) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Shawn Steele (37) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter. Millikin faces Carroll University on Saturday at home.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
