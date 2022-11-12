Millikin football concludes season with road win over Carthage College

KENOSHA, WISC. -- The Millikin football team ended the 2022 season with a 17-6 victory at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc. on Saturday.

Millikin scored the only points of the first half with three seconds remaining on a 24-yard field goal from David Ramirez.

The Big Blue offense put two touchdowns on the board in the third quarter. Quarterback Aiden Lombardo connected with Donald McGhee, Jr. on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 11:17 left in the quarter.

Lombardo hit tight end Aiden Whitlock from two yards out to make it a 17-0 lead with 3:08 remaining in the quarter.

Carthage scored in the game's final minute on an 11-yard touchdown pass by Cristian Beltran to Alex Jarvis.

Lombardo finished the game 11-for-21 passing for 159 yards. Leigh Nutall had six catches for 134 yards.

Millikin had 235 yards of total offense while holding the Firebirds to 125 yards.

Quinton Miller led the Millikin defense with nine total tackles including 3.5 tackles for a loss. Alexander Perkins had 4.5 tackles for a loss including four sacks. Perkins entered the game in the top three in all of NCAA DIII in both categories. Christopher Montgomery and Daniel Gwin each had seven tackles.

Millikin ends the season at 4-6, 3-6 CCIW while Carthage goes to 3-7, 3-6 CCIW.