Millikin football downs Elmhurst in defensive battle

DECATUR --
The Millikin football team defeated Elmhurst University 13-0 at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur on Saturday.
The game was dominated by both defenses.
Millikin had 123 yards of total offense while the Bluejays were held to 99 yards.
Millikin scored early in the second quarter on a 20-yard run by Matt Salazar to take a 6-0 lead. The Big Blue defense scored Millikin's final touchdown on a 23-yard interception return by Nicholas Burks at the 11:46 mark of the fourth quarter.
Millikin football defeated Elmhurst 13-0 on Saturday.
AUBREY STATON FOR MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
The Millikin defense had 15 tackles for a loss in the game including seven sacks. Christopher Montgomery had a team-high nine tackles with four tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Alexander Perkins had seven tackles with 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Quinton Miller had seven tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss. Daniel Gwin had two tackles for a loss and five tackles.
Devin Schmitt and Charles Scott led Elmhurst with eight tackles. James Gooden had six tackles for a loss and Bryce Gable had 2.5 tackles for a loss.
Millikin improves to 3-4, 2-4 while Elmhurst falls to 0-7, 0-6.
Photos: Titans survived four turnovers to beat the Big Blue, 38-24.
Illinois Wesleyan University's Kevin Graham (87) runs in the for a touchdown against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Aidan Lombardo (7) throws against Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Aidan Lombardo (7) is tackled by Illinois Wesleyan University Zach McNees (49) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Aidan Lombardo (7) is tackled by Illinois Wesleyan University Zach McNees (49) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Charlie Hamilton (11) finds room to run after catching against Millikin on Oct. 1. The Titans entertain North Park at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucci Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Peter Slade (48) and Da'Shawn Buck (20) celebrate against Illinois Wesleyan University in the second quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Artist Benjamin (27) and Zach McNees (49) try to bring down Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) in a game earlier this month at Tucci Stadium. The Titans have given up 93 points and 1,013 yards in the last two games.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) runs against Illinois Wesleyan University in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Deandre Lawrence (26) runs against Illinois Wesleyan University in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Holden Smith (66) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Jay Lemenager takes off on a run against Millikin on Oct. 1 at Tucci Stadium. Lemenager returns as IWU's starting quarterback Saturday when the Titans face North Park at Tucci Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Javieon Wallace (24) is tackled by Illinois Wesleyan University Jimmy Capecci (8) in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University's Kevin Graham (87) celebrates with Charlie Hamilton (11) after a touchdown against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan senior tight end Kevin Graham (87) is introduced before last Saturday's game against Millikin at Tucci Stadium. Graham caught two touchdown passes in the Titans' 38-24 victory.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Matthew Milan (40) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Kendall Dehority (13) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Josh Grant (1) goes after Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University head coach Norm Eash congratulates players after scoring against Millikin University in the Second quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) runs in the first quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) hands off to Seth Albin (1) in the first quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Ryan Saxe (14) calls a play in the second quarter against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Quinton Miller (4) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Seth Albin (1) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan University Seth Albin (1) is introduced before the game against Millikin University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Millikin's Shawn Steele (37) tackles Illinois Wesleyan University Myles Kee (5) runs in the first quarter.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!