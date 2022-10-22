Millikin football downs Elmhurst in defensive battle

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team defeated Elmhurst University 13-0 at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur on Saturday.

The game was dominated by both defenses. Millikin had 123 yards of total offense while the Bluejays were held to 99 yards.

Millikin scored early in the second quarter on a 20-yard run by Matt Salazar to take a 6-0 lead. The Big Blue defense scored Millikin's final touchdown on a 23-yard interception return by Nicholas Burks at the 11:46 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Millikin defense had 15 tackles for a loss in the game including seven sacks. Christopher Montgomery had a team-high nine tackles with four tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Alexander Perkins had seven tackles with 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Quinton Miller had seven tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss. Daniel Gwin had two tackles for a loss and five tackles.

Devin Schmitt and Charles Scott led Elmhurst with eight tackles. James Gooden had six tackles for a loss and Bryce Gable had 2.5 tackles for a loss.

Millikin improves to 3-4, 2-4 while Elmhurst falls to 0-7, 0-6.