Millikin football drops season finale to Wheaton College

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team lost its finale game of the season to No. 6-ranked Wheaton College 49-7 on Saturday at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur.

Wheaton improves to 9-1, 8-1 and second place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). The Thunder now must wait to see if they get an at-large berth in the upcoming NCAA Division III Football Playoffs. Millikin finishes at 3-7, 3-6 CCIW.

The Thunder controlled the game, scoring 14 points in each of the first three quarters while keeping Millikin off the board until the final two minutes of the game. Wheaton had 453 yards of total offense compared to 220 for Millikin.

Millikin had 17 seniors complete their Big Blue career including quarterback Cal Pohrte who was 11-for-22 passing for 120 yards. Pohrte threw for 2,253 yards this season giving him 5,739 passing yards in his career, making him Millikin's third all-time leading passer. Nicco Stepina leads all Big Blue passers with 9,384 career yards followed by Tim Brylka with 6,639.

Millikin's lone touchdown in the game was a one yard run by Colton Lockwood. Lockwood had seven catches for 68 yards and rushed nine times for 56 yards.

Luke Anthony was 15-for-18 passing for Wheaton for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Giovanni Weeks had 16 carries for 114 yards and four touchdowns including a 53 yard run. He caught four passes for 103 yards.

Senior Tatum Teicher led Millikin with six tackles.

