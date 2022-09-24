Millikin football edges North Park

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team gave first-year head coach Carlton Hall his first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win on Saturday, defeating North Park University, 23-21, at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur.

Millikin scored on its first possession on a three-yard run by Kenyatta Walker.

North Park's Juan Nieves had a 90-yard punt return in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

The Big Blue jumped back ahead 13-7 on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Aiden Lombardo to Jahlil Lipkin with three minutes left in the first half.

Millikin extended its lead in the third quarter on a 54-yard run by Matthew Salazar to make it 20-7. Salazar was the Big Blue's best offensive weapons rushing for 165 yards on 30 carries.

North Park's AJ Harris would return the ensuing kickoff 89-yards for a touchdown to make it 20-14 Millikin.

Millikin got a 23-yard field goal from David Ramirez early in the fourth quarter to make it 23-14.

The field goal would prove to me the difference as the Vikings scored with 3:07 left in the game on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Matt Eck to Wesley McCloud to make it a 23-21 game. North Park's 47-yard game winning field goal was blocked by Quinton Miller sealing the Big Blue victory.

Millikin had 315 yards of total offense gaining 198 yards on the ground. North Park was held to 239 yards of offense.

Lombardo finished the day 6-for-17 for 117 yards passing. Lipkin had two catches for 77 yards. Miller, Christopher Montgomery and Alex Araiza each had eight tackles for the Big Blue. Montgomery and Alexander Perkins each had 3.5 tackles for a loss. Josh Grant had an interception.

Jaydin Miller had 11 tackles including two tackles for a loss to lead the Vikings defense.

Millikin is now 2-1, 1-1 CCIW while North Park falls to 0-3, 0-2 CCIW. The Big Blue travel to Illinois Wesleyan on Sat., Oct. 1.