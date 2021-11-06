Millikin football ends losing streak at North Park University

Millikin got on the board with 5:44 left in the first quarter on a nine-yard run by Marion McGhee. Cal Pohrte connected with Colton Lockwood from 12 yards out with 5:37 left in the second quarter. The Big Blue lead 14-0 at the half. Millikin sealed the victory with a touchdown with 2:01 left in the game on a five-yard run by Pohrte.