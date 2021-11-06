 Skip to main content
Millikin football ends losing streak at North Park University

  • 0

CHICAGO -- The Millikin football team ended their five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 21-0 CCIW win at North Park University, 21-0.

Marion McGhee

Millikin's Marion McGhee has been the Big Blue's leading rusher this season. 

Millikin got on the board with 5:44 left in the first quarter on a nine-yard run by Marion McGhee. Cal Pohrte connected with Colton Lockwood from 12 yards out with 5:37 left in the second quarter. The Big Blue lead 14-0 at the half. Millikin sealed the victory with a touchdown with 2:01 left in the game on a five-yard run by Pohrte.

Millikin had 362 yards in total offense, gaining 203 yards rushing. In shutting out the Vikings, Millikin limited North Park (2-7, 2-6 CCIW) to 252 yards of total offense.

McGhee led Millikin (3-6, 3-5 CCIW) in rushing with 92 yards on 24 carries. Pohrte was 11-for-22- passing for 159 yards. Lockwood had four catches for 72 yards.

