Millikin football facing Carthage in early CCIW showdown

DECATUR — The Millikin football team will be going for its third straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) win when it hosts Carthage College on Saturday.

The Big Blue are looking for a sweep of the conference’s Wisconsin-based programs after knocking off Carroll 32-25 last week.

Millikin had several stellar individual performances in its win over the Pioneers. Junior running back Marion McGhee scored five touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards to pace the offense. Quarterback Cal Pohrte was 21-for-26 for 272 yards.

With All-American wide receiver Colton Lockwood facing double coverage and fifth-year senior receiver Patrick Cooper out with a knee injury, Pohrte found a new weapon in Jahlil Lipkin, who had eight catches for a career-high 164 yards. Millikin junior defensive end Quinton Miller earned CCIW Defensive Player of the Week, recording five tackles against the Pioneers, including 3.5 tackles for a loss with 2.5 sacks.

Recommended for you…

After dropping its non-conference season opener to national powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater, Carthage has won two straight in CCIW action. The Firebirds defeated Elmhurst 34-17 on Sept. 18 and then turned heads around the league with a 62-35 thrashing of Illinois Wesleyan last weekend.

Against Illinois Wesleyan, Carthage took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before exploding for 27 points in the second quarter to jump to a 34-7 halftime lead. Carthage led 48-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe’s performance in the game earned him CCIW Offensive Player of the Week honors. Lowe completed 16-of-24 passes for 301 yards and four touchdown passes.

The Firebirds' offense finished with 458 total yards against the Titans including 340 passing and 118 rushing yards. Noel Wright II rushed for 102 yards giving him his second straight 100-yard rushing game.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Sat., Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

Location: Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur

Radio: No radio broadcast.

Live video and audio: Aric Lee and Tony McClain will provide the commentary on the live broadcast: athletics.millikin.edu/watch

Series: This is the 66th meeting between the teams and the series is tied 32-32-1.

Last Meeting: April 17, 2020: Carthage on 41-19.

Next Game: Sat., Oct. 9 at Elmhurst University at 1 p.m.

Notes: The first contest betweem Millikin and Carthage came in 1923 with Millikin winning 18-6. The teams played again sporadically from 1930-1950 before the annual play began in 1961. Both teams were charter members of the CCIW, which formed in 1946. Carthage left the league in 1952 but returned in 1961. The biggest Millikin win came in 1992 with a 61-0 win. The Firebirds have had the upper edge in the last 10 meeting with a 7-3 advantage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.