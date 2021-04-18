 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millikin football falls in season finale to Carthage College
0 comments

Millikin football falls in season finale to Carthage College

{{featured_button_text}}
Leigh Nutall

Millikin's Leigh Nutall (7) scores a touchdown against Illinois Wesleyan. Nutall had two touchdowns against Carthage College on Saturday. 

KENOSHA, Wisc. -- The Millikin football team lost its final game of the season, 41-19, at Carthage College on Saturday in Kenosha, Wis. The Big Blue end the shortened spring season 2-1.

After Carthage jumped out to a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter, Millikin scored on a 25-yard pass play from Cal Pohrte to Leigh Nutall early in the second quarter. The Big Blue then pulled to 14-13 when Pohrte and Nutall connected again on a 13-yard scoring pass.

Carthage's Eddie Ell III returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and it would be all Firebirds for the rest of the game. Millikin did score a later fourth quarter touchdown on a pass from Pohrte to Colton Lockwood.

Millikin gained 367 yards of total offense with Carthage gaining 242.

Pohrte ended the game 21-for-38 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Lockwood had five catches for 117 yards and Nutall had nine catches for 102 yards.

Carthage quarterback Billy Dury was 14-for-21 for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 55 yards and one score.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News