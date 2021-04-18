Millikin football falls in season finale to Carthage College

KENOSHA, Wisc. -- The Millikin football team lost its final game of the season, 41-19, at Carthage College on Saturday in Kenosha, Wis. The Big Blue end the shortened spring season 2-1.
After Carthage jumped out to a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter, Millikin scored on a 25-yard pass play from Cal Pohrte to Leigh Nutall early in the second quarter. The Big Blue then pulled to 14-13 when Pohrte and Nutall connected again on a 13-yard scoring pass.
Carthage's Eddie Ell III returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and it would be all Firebirds for the rest of the game. Millikin did score a later fourth quarter touchdown on a pass from Pohrte to Colton Lockwood.
Millikin gained 367 yards of total offense with Carthage gaining 242.
Pohrte ended the game 21-for-38 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Lockwood had five catches for 117 yards and Nutall had nine catches for 102 yards.
Carthage quarterback Billy Dury was 14-for-21 for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 55 yards and one score.
PHOTOS: Millikin 38 Illinois Wesleyan 28
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 1 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 2 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 3 031821.JPG
Cal Pohrte
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 5 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 6 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 7 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 8 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 9 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 10 031821.JPG
Millikin defense
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 12 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 13 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 14 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 15 031821.JPG
Tyson Roedl
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 17 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 18 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 19 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 20 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 21 031821.JPG
Colton Lockwood
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 23 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 24 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 25 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 26 031821.JPG
Millikin Illinois Wesleyan University gallery 27 031821.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten