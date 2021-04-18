Millikin football falls in season finale to Carthage College

KENOSHA, Wisc. -- The Millikin football team lost its final game of the season, 41-19, at Carthage College on Saturday in Kenosha, Wis. The Big Blue end the shortened spring season 2-1.

After Carthage jumped out to a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter, Millikin scored on a 25-yard pass play from Cal Pohrte to Leigh Nutall early in the second quarter. The Big Blue then pulled to 14-13 when Pohrte and Nutall connected again on a 13-yard scoring pass.

Carthage's Eddie Ell III returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and it would be all Firebirds for the rest of the game. Millikin did score a later fourth quarter touchdown on a pass from Pohrte to Colton Lockwood.

Millikin gained 367 yards of total offense with Carthage gaining 242.

Pohrte ended the game 21-for-38 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Lockwood had five catches for 117 yards and Nutall had nine catches for 102 yards.