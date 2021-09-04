Millikin football falls in season opener to Greenville University

GREENVILLE -- The Millikin football team lost its 2021 season opener, 37-33, at Greenville University on Saturday.

Kickoff for the game was moved up an hour due to the forecast calling for showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. The game was played in intermittent rain, but the teams were able to complete the game without any delays. Wet field conditions did results in less than favorable field conditions as the game progressed.

Millikin jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Cal Pohrte connected with Colton Lockwood from 19 yards out to start the scoring. The Big Blue then scored on a special teams play as Elisha Williams scooped up a block punt and raced 35 yards to the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

After Greenville scored to make it 14-7 after one quarter, Millikin's Marion McGhee scored from eight yards out to make it a 20-7 game. Greenville then scored on two Chase Butterfield to Seth Logan touchdowns to take a 21-20 lead with 1:11 left in the first half. The Butterfield-to-Logan connection was a key to the game as the duo connected 10 times for 142 yards and four touchdowns.

Millikin answered to take a 27-21 lead at the half when Pohrte connected with Jahlil Lipkin from 19 yards out with 39 seconds left in the half.

The third quarter was scoreless, but the Panthers tied the game at 27-27 with 10:31 left in the game. A Lucas Hermo 25-yard field goal gave Greenville a 30-27 advantage with 4:47 left to play.

Millikin answered with Pohrte hitting Lockwood on a three-yard touchdown to make it 33-30 Big Blue with 2:12 remaining.

Greenville scored the game winning touchdown with 30 seconds left when Butterfield and Logan connected for the final time.

Lockwood ended the game with seven catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Big Blue offense. Pohrte was 18-for-36 for 258 yards and three touchdowns. McGhee led the Millikin rushing attack with 19 carries for 103 yards.

Butterfield was 18-for-33 for 216 yards and four touchdowns.

