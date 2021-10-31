Millikin football falls to No. 1 North Central

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team lost to No. 1-ranked North Central College 54-27 on Saturday Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur.

Millikin (2-6, 2-5 CCIW) turned in a strong performance against the undefeated Cardinals (8-0, 7-0 CCIW), who were the 2019 NCAA Division III National Champions.

It was a 7-7 after one quarter and North Central extended its lead to 28-14 at halftime. The Cardinals took control of the game with 21 points in the third quarter. Millikin's 27 points is the highest point total by a Cardinal opponent this season.

Millikin scored the game's first touchdown on a 31-yard pass from quarterback Cal Pohrte to Colton Lockwood. Trailing 21-7 in the second quarter, Marion McGhee scored on a one-yard run to make it a 28-14 game. The Big Blue's final two scores came in the fourth quarter on a three-yard pass from Pohrte to Daniel Ballard and a one-yard run by Pohrte. Pohrte ended the day 14-for-35 for 211 yards.

North Central's offense was led by running back Ethan Greenfield who rushed 24 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns, including a 52-yard scoring run. Freshman quarterback Luke Lehnen was 12-for-18 passing for 196 yards and he rushed nine times for 100 yards and one touchdown.

North Central had 574 yards of total offense compared to 256 yards for Millikin.

