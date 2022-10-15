Millikin football falls to No. 1 North Central

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team lost to NCAA Division III No. 1 North Central College 65-0 on Saturday in Naperville.
The Cardinals jumped out to 21-0 lead after one quarter and lead 41-0 at halftime. North Central had 776 yards of total offense while Millikin was held to 198 yards.
North Central had 597 yards to total rushing and were led by Ethan Greenfield with 174 yards and Joe Sacco with 125.
Millikin quarterback Aiden Lombardo was 11-for-30 passing for 160 yards.
Daniel Gwin led Millikin with 13 tackles.
Millikin falls to 2-4, 1-4 CCIW while North Central remains undefeated at 6-0, 5-0 CCIW.
