DECATUR — The Millikin football team lost to the Washington University-St. Louis Bears 63-13 on Saturday.

Wash U. led 7-0 after the first quarter and scored three more times in the second quarter to take control of the game.

The Bears had 586 yards of total offense with Millikin compiling 288.

Millikin was led by sophomore quarterback Carter Hocq, a Pana grad, who was 22-of-34 passing for 296 yards, one touchdown and one interception. St. Teresa graduate Chord Miller was the top receiver with five catches for 113 yards.

Wash U. had a potent rushing attack led by Kenneth Hamilton with 133 yards on 14 carries. Kenvorris Campbell had eight carries for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Millikin fell to 0-2, while the Bears improved to 2-0.