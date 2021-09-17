Millikin football heads to Augustana with a recent history of challenging games there

Lockwood ended the game with seven catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Big Blue offense. Pohrte was 18-for-36-2 passing for 258 yards and three touchdowns. McGhee led the Millikin rushing attack with 19 carries for 99 yards.

Millikin will need to take better care of the football heading into CCIW play after turning the ball over three times at Greenville. The Big Blue need more consistent play on both sides of the football after and uneven performance against the Panthers.

Augustana opened its season with a 31-21 road win at Rhodes College on September 4.

The Vikings lead 31-7 at halftime and held off a second half charge by the Lynx. Augustana had 358 yards of total offense while holding Rhodes to 229 yards including 43 yards rushing.

Millikin will be making its fourth trip in the last five seasons to Rock Island. While the Big Blue are 2-1 in their last three trips to visit the Vikings, the games have long and grueling contests. In the spring, Millikin won 40-34 in a game that went to four overtimes.

In 2019, Millikin lost 40-14 with the start of the game being delayed for two and a half hours due to a weather delay. In 2017, Millikin won 28-27 after hitting a game-winning field goal with 1:06 remaining. The contest featured three lengthy weather delays and took over seven hours to complete. The forecast for this Saturday is sunny with a high of 90.

