Millikin football heads to Augustana with a recent history of challenging games there

DECATUR — After last week’s bye week, the Millikin football team returns to action on Saturday traveling to Augustana College to open play in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).
Millikin began the season with a road non-conference loss, 37-33, at Greenville University on Sept. 4.
Millikin jumped out to an early 14-0 lead at Greenville. The offense looked good, scoring on its first possession when fifth-year senior quarterback Cal Pohrte connected with Colton Lockwood on a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Millikin led at halftime 27-21 and after a scoreless third quarter, Greenville took control early in the fourth quarter and scored the winning touchdown with 30 seconds left.
Lockwood ended the game with seven catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Big Blue offense. Pohrte was 18-for-36-2 passing for 258 yards and three touchdowns. McGhee led the Millikin rushing attack with 19 carries for 99 yards.
Millikin will need to take better care of the football heading into CCIW play after turning the ball over three times at Greenville. The Big Blue need more consistent play on both sides of the football after and uneven performance against the Panthers.
Augustana opened its season with a 31-21 road win at Rhodes College on September 4.
The Vikings lead 31-7 at halftime and held off a second half charge by the Lynx. Augustana had 358 yards of total offense while holding Rhodes to 229 yards including 43 yards rushing.
Millikin will be making its fourth trip in the last five seasons to Rock Island. While the Big Blue are 2-1 in their last three trips to visit the Vikings, the games have long and grueling contests. In the spring, Millikin won 40-34 in a game that went to four overtimes.
In 2019, Millikin lost 40-14 with the start of the game being delayed for two and a half hours due to a weather delay. In 2017, Millikin won 28-27 after hitting a game-winning field goal with 1:06 remaining. The contest featured three lengthy weather delays and took over seven hours to complete. The forecast for this Saturday is sunny with a high of 90.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Location: Lindberg Stadium in Rock Island, Ill.
Radio: No radio. Millikin plans to offer an internet audio only broadcast with Aric Lee handing the play-by-play at: athletics.millikin.edu/watch/
TV: Augustana provided video portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Series: Augustana leads the series, 45-35-1
Last Meeting: April 3, 2021: Millikin won 40-34 in four overtime periods.
Next Game: Sat., Sept. 25 vs. Carroll University at home.
Notes: This will be the 82nd meeting between Millikin and Augustana, both charter members of the CCIW. The two teams first played in 1920 with Millikin winning 7-0. The two teams played sporadically from 1920 to 1951 before the series began annually in 1953.
🏈 39 historical Millikin football photos
1916
1917
1921
1921
1928
1929
1942
1961
1973
1978
Aerial view
Big Blue Football Coaching Staff
Bob Lockart returns as Millikin University quarterback
Charlie Sammis rests during a break in practice
Decatur-Macon County Gridders at Millikin
Defensive backs
Family tradition
Frosh contributors
Future Blue Gridders
Helping hand offered
Jeff Query
Linebacker Cary Bottorff
Milikin seniors in last game
Millikin Boasts Promising Freshman Backs
Millikin co-captains
Millikin Flankers
Millikin Fullbacks
Millikin Gridders from Decatur
Millikin Halfbacks
Millikin Quarterbacks
Millikin Team Went Undefeated
Millikin University
Millikin University Football Game
Millikin University Football Game
Millikin University Football Team
Norm Deets
Scott Murphy
Senior farewell
Seniors with a goal
Talking to coach
Tony Klein
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten