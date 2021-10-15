Millikin football heads to struggling Illinois Wesleyan looking to end two-game skid

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan senior cornerback Tyler Maple said he gained 15 pounds in the offseason with guys like Millikin wide receiver Colton Lockwood in mind.

"I knew he would be bigger. I got faster and stronger," said the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Maple. "I have been preparing for these kinds of battles."

Lockwood's big-play ability will be key for Millikin when it faces Illinois Wesleyan Saturday in the 114th meeting of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin's longest rivalry at Tucci Stadium.

Both teams come in desperate for a win. IWU stands 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the CCIW, while Millikin is 2-3 and 2-2 after consecutive losses to Carthage and Elmhurst.

Recommended for you…

The 6-5, 220-pound Lockwood is the CCIW's second-leading receiver with 24 receptions for 510 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't play last week when Elmhurst upset the Big Blue, 28-7, but is expected back against the Titans.

Two weeks ago against Carthage, Lockwood had seven catches for 207 yards and three TDs.

During a 38-28 victory over the Titans in the spring that broke a 10-game losing streak to IWU, Lockwood snagged four passes for 94 yards and two scores.

"He's just a big body on the field. I have to stay on top of him and I can't give him that ability to get behind me," said Maple. "I have to put myself in position where I'm on top of him. He'll try to get behind me and throw me. He did that on our corner last year.

"He's really aggressive and probably the most aggressive (receiver) I'll see all year. He's very physical, and I have to match that or it will be a long day."

IWU head coach Norm Eash said Lockwood will be the key for both teams.

"They let him go up and get the ball. He's a playmaker," said Eash. "They get the ball close to him, and he's going to go up and make the catch. We're going to put our most experienced corner on him and give Tyler some help on him and take what they do best away."

Millikin senior quarterback Cal Pohrte has thrown for 1,292 yards and eight touchdowns, but has seven interceptions.

But Millikin struggled on both sides of the football against Elmhurst in last week's loss. After setting a school record for passing (431 yards) against Carthage two weeks ago, Millikin managed only seven points and 323 yards of offense against Elmhurst. While the Millikin defense held Elmhurst to 201 yards, it yielded three offensive touchdowns to a Bluejays team that had only scored three offensive touchdowns on the season heading into the game.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Sat., Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

Location: Tucci Stadium in Bloomington

Millikin audio broadcast: https://athletics.millikin.edu/showcase?Live=341

Series: This is the 114th meeting between the teams and Millikin leads the series 55-51-7.

Last Meeting: March 20, 2021: Millikin won 38-28 at home.

Next Game: Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Washington University in St. Louis at 6 p.m.

Notes: The teams have played annually since 1907. Millikin won the first-ever meeting in 1904, 34-0 and of Millikin’s 27 total ties, seven have come against the Titans. Wesleyan has won nine of the last 10 meetings. The biggest Millikin win came in 1972, 68-0. Over the past five seasons, IWU is 20-2 in October games. Illinois Wesleyan Head Coach Norm Eash is one of the longest tenured head coaches in all of Division III. Now in his 35th season at the helm of the Titans, Eash is the third-longest tenured head coach in the nation behind only Rick Giancola (Montclair St. - 39 seasons) and Rich Lackner (Carnegie Mellon - 36 seasons).

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.