MIllikin football hosts Augustana looking for a win

DECATUR — The Millikin football team returns home this week to host Augustana in a CCIW matchup. Both teams are coming off a loss last weekend and sport identical 2-2, 1-2 CCIW records.

The Big Blue lost at Illinois Wesleyan 38-24 on Saturday. Millikin fell behind 17-0 before rallying to get back into the game. After a 42-yard pass from Aidan Lombardo to Lidarian Carter and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown, Millikin pulled to 17-14 with four minutes left in first half.

The Titans scored in the final minute of the first half and then hit on a 64-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to push the lead back to 31-14. Millikin answered with a Lombardo to Leigh Nutall eight-yard touchdown pass and a 30-yard field goal from David Ramirez to pull to 31-24 early in the fourth quarter.

The Titans had 398 yards of total offense including 346 passing while holding Millikin to 153 yards of total offense.

Lombardo was 8-for-24 pass for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Antonio Brown had nine catches for 52 yards.

Quinton Miller led Millikin with 10 tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss. Josh Grant and Sean Steele also had interceptions for the Big Blue.

Last season, Millikin defeated the Vikings 27-21 in overtime last season in Rock Island. It was the Big Blue’s second straight overtime win at Augustana. Millikin had 395 yards of total offense with 202 passing yards and a 193 rushing yards.

The Vikings opened the season with two victories defeating Rhodes College 34-28 and Elmhurst College 34-16. Augustana has dropped its last two games losing to then No. 11-ranked Wheaton College 38-28 and falling to Carroll University 44-41 in double overtime on Oct. 1.

Like Millikin against Illinois Wesleyan, Augustana fell behind Carroll 17-0. The Vikings fought back and tied the game at 28-28 in the fourth quarter. Each team converted a field goal in the first overtime to knot the game at 38-38. The Vikings went up 41-38 in the second overtime on field goal, but Carroll converted a touchdown for the 44-41 win.

Augustana quarterback Cole Bhardwaj was 19-for-33 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Brooks had 18 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Augustana (2-2, 1-2 CCIW) at Millikin (2-2, 1-2 CCIW)

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur

Radio: There is no radio broadcast.

Millikin will provide live stats and video broadcast of the game. Aric Lee and Tony McLain will handle the play-by-play duties.

Series: Augustana leads the series, 45-36-1.

Last Meeting: Sept. 18, 2021: Millikin won 27-21 in overtime.

Next Game: Sat., Oct. 15: Millikin plays at North Central at 1 p.m.

Notes: Millikin defensive end Alexander Perkins added four tackles for a loss against Illinois Wesleyan improving his ranking to second in NCAA DIII with 12.5 (3.1 per game). Perkins is tied for sixth in the country in sacks averaging 1.5 per game. Millikin’s defense is tied for fifth in the country in tackles for a loss averaging 10.5 per game. ... Millikin’s passing game has been able to convert the big plays this season and quarterback Aidan Lombardo continues to lead all of DIII in yards per completion with 20.92. ... After making Millikin’s first field goal since 2017 in the win over North Park, kicker David Ramirez connected on a 30-yarder against Illinois Wesleyan. The two field goals is the most by a Big Blue kicker in a season since 2016 when Chayce Volpert went 4-5.