 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millikin football kept off the scoreboard by Illinois Wesleyan in 14-0 loss

  • 0

The Millikin football team dropped a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) road contest at Illinois Wesleyan University, 14-0, on Saturday in Bloomington.

The Titans scored the game's only two touchdowns in the second quarter. Seth Albin scored on a 20-yard run with 11:56 left in the quarter. Illinois Wesleyan made it a 14-0 game with 1:56 left in the half on nine-yard pass from Sage Shindler to Zack Tencza.

Millikin (2-4, 2-3 CCIW) had 324 yards of total offense (228 passing and 113 rushing) while Illinois Wesleyan (2-4, 2-3 CCIW) gained 333 yards (207 passing and 126 rushing).

Cal Pohrte

Millikin fell to Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday 14-0. 

Millikin quarterback Cal Pohrte finished the game 16-for-34 for 228 yards. Colton Lockwood had six catches for 113 yards.

Shidler ended the game 23-for-31 for 207 yards passing for the Titans.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Marcedes Lewis on Packers-Bears rivalry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News