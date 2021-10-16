Millikin football kept off the scoreboard by Illinois Wesleyan in 14-0 loss

The Millikin football team dropped a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) road contest at Illinois Wesleyan University, 14-0, on Saturday in Bloomington.

The Titans scored the game's only two touchdowns in the second quarter. Seth Albin scored on a 20-yard run with 11:56 left in the quarter. Illinois Wesleyan made it a 14-0 game with 1:56 left in the half on nine-yard pass from Sage Shindler to Zack Tencza.

Millikin (2-4, 2-3 CCIW) had 324 yards of total offense (228 passing and 113 rushing) while Illinois Wesleyan (2-4, 2-3 CCIW) gained 333 yards (207 passing and 126 rushing).

Millikin quarterback Cal Pohrte finished the game 16-for-34 for 228 yards. Colton Lockwood had six catches for 113 yards.

Shidler ended the game 23-for-31 for 207 yards passing for the Titans.

Recommended for you…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.