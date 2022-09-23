Millikin football looks for big rebound game against North Park on Saturday

DECATUR — After a disappointing road performance last week in a 54-7 loss to Washington University-St. Louis, the Millikin football team will look to bounce back on Saturday against North Park.

Big Blue head coach Carlton Hall will be looking for his first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win when the Vikings visit Decatur. Millikin has won six straight over North Park, including a 21-0 win last season in Chicago.

Last week in St. Louis, Millikin fell behind 22-0 after one quarter and could never get things back on track. The Bears used an interception return for a touchdown and a safety early in the first quarter to set the tone for the game. Wash U recorded nine sacks in the game, keeping the Millikin offensive attack in check.

The Big Blue gained 192 yards of total offense but gave up 391 yards of offense to Wash U. Sophomore Matthew Salazar had 92 yards rushing to lead the Millikin attack.

After leading Millikin on a second quarter touchdown drive, Big Blue starting quarterback Aiden Lombardo was forced to leave the game with an injury. Lombardo’s status for Saturday’s game is uncertain. Freshman quarterback Booker Simmons was 8-for-18 passing for 73 yards, but was sacked six times.

North Park is 0-2 to start the season after losing its opener to Manchester, 23-14, and falling last week to CCIW opponent Carroll, 42-0. Against the Pioneers, North Park had six turnovers and racked up 153 yards in penalties.

There will be two familiar faces on the North Park sidelines on Saturday. Former Millikin assistant coaches Robert Nichols and Wes Welnack both joined the Vikings staff this past summer. Nichols spent six seasons at Millikin and is the co-defensive coordinator for North Park. Welnack is the offensive line coach for the Vikings after spending three seasons at Millikin.

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

North Park (0-2, 0-1 CCIW) at Millikin (1-1, 0-1 CCIW)

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur

Radio: There is no radio broadcast.

Millikin will provide live stats and video broadcast with Aric Lee handling the play-by-play duties.

Series: This is the 62nd meeting between the two schools and Millikin leads 55-6.

Last Meeting: Nov. 6, 2021: Millikin won 21-0

Next Game: Millikin plays at Illinois Wesleyan on Sat. Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.

Notes: Salazar leads Millikin with 132 yards rushing and one touchdown. Lombardo is 12-for-30 for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Leigh Nutall leads the team with 129 yards receiving while Jahlil Lipkin has 99 yards. Both have two touchdowns.