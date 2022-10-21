Millikin football looks to get back on track when they host winless Elmhurst University on Saturday

DECATUR — After losing two straight games by wide margins, the Millikin football team looks to get back on track on Saturday when it hosts winless Elmhurst in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) matchup at Lindsay Field.

The Big Blue has been outscored 135-0 over the past two weeks and a key to defeating Elmhurst is coming out quickly and putting points on the board. Millikin has been outscored 78-7 in the first quarter.

Last week, the Cardinals jumped out to 21-0 lead after one quarter and lead 41-0 at halftime. North Central had 776 yards of total offense while Millikin was held to 198 yards. Millikin quarterback Aiden Lombardo was 11-for-30 for 160 yards passing. Daniel Gwin led Millikin with 13 tackles.

Nine players left the North Central game with injuries so the health of the Big Blue is a concern this week.

Elmhurst is winless, but played its closest game last week losing to Carroll 31-28 in double overtime. The game was tied 21-21 at overtime and the Pioneers opened the first overtime period with a touchdown run. Elmhurst answered with a six-yard touchdown pass from Andrey Acosta to Winston Brown to tie the game at 28-28. Elmhurst missed a field goal attempt in the second overtime with Carroll converting its field goal for the victory.

Elmhurst had 336 yards of total offense with 262 passing yards and 74 yards on the ground. Acosta finished 16-for-34 for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Acosta added 36 rushing yards on eight attempts to lead the rushing totals.

Last season, Millikin lost at Elmhurst last season 28-7. Both offenses struggled for most of the game with Millikin posting 323 yards of total offense compared to 201 yards for the Bluejays. Quarterback Aiden Lombardo came on in relief in last year’s contest going 12-for-25 for 136 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown.

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Elmhurst (0-6, 0-5 CCIW) at Millikin (2-4, 1-4 CCIW)

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur

Broadcast: There is no local radio broadcast. Millikin will provide a live online broadcast with video and audio commentary from Aric Lee and Tony McClain.

Series: Millikin leads the series 46-19.

Last Meeting: Oct. 9, 2021: Millikin won 28-7.

Next Game: Millikin plays at Wheaton on Sat., Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

Notes: The first contest came in 1931 with Millikin winning 25-0. The teams also played sporadically in the 30s and 40s before a contest each year from 1952-59. The series began annually in 1968. ... Millikin defensive end Alexander Perkins is ranked seventh in DIII and first in the CCIW in tackles for a loss with averaging 2.4 per game. Perkins is second in the conference in, sacks averaging one per game. Big Blue senior Quinton Miller is fourth in the league in tackles for a loss averaging 1.58 per game. ... Elmhurst senior linebacker Bryce Gable is ranked second in the CCIW in tackles with 54, including 36 solo stops.