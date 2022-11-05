Millikin football loses to Carroll University at home

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team lost to Carroll University 26-18 on Saturday at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur.

Carroll dominated the first quarter scoring twice. Quarterback Josh Raby scored on a 10-yard run and connected on a 52-yard pass with Josh Hill to build a 14-0 lead. The Pioneers went up 17-0 early in the second quarter on a 35-yard field goal from Jacob Laurent.

Millikin got on the board with 1:59 left in the second quarter when quarterback Aiden Lombardo connected with Chord Miller on a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Carroll led 24-6 early in the third quarter when backup quarterback Tyler McClain hit Austin Eichstaedt on a 63-yard touchdown pass.

Millikin then scored two straight touchdowns with Lombardo hitting Leigh Nutall for a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Lombardo finding Miller for second time from six yards out.

Carroll had 302 yards of total offense and the Big Blue gained 235 yards.

Lombardo finished the day 18-for-41 for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Miller had nine catches for 114 yards.

Daniel Gwin led the Millikin defense with 10 tackles. Quinton Miller had nine tackles including 3.5 tackles for a loss. Alexander Perkins had seven tackles with two tackles for a loss including one sack. Perkins entered the game leading NCAA DIII in tackles for a loss and sacks.

Millikin falls to 3-6, 2-6 CCIW while Carroll improves to 6-3, 5-3 CCIW.