DECATUR — Millikin football lost at Illinois College 31-0 to open the season on Saturday.

The Big Blue offense was limited to 110 yards of total offense while Illinois College racked up 572 yards.

Thomas Little led the Blueboys with 179 yards rushing on 22 carries and one touchdown. Illinois College quarterback Destin Chance was 14-of-31 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

The Millikin defense was led by Wasiu Lawal with 10 tackles. Sean Steele had nine tackles with one interception. Christopher Montgomery had seven tackles including three tackles for a loss.

The game was the first contest between Millikin since 2011. The Big Blue still lead the all-time series 38-12-2.

Millikin has a bye week before opening College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play on Saturday, Sept. 16, hosting Washington University-St. Louis at Frank M. Lindsay Field at 1 p.m.