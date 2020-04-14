Millikin football names Carlton Hall new defensive coordinator

DECATUR — Millikin football Coach Dan Gritti recently announced the addition of Carlton Hall to the Big Blue coaching staff as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Hall has over 14 years of collegiate coaching experience. He spent the last three seasons at Southern Oregon University as linebackers coach. While there, he coached five All-Conference First Team linebackers. Hall was part of a staff that led Southern Oregon to a 12-1 record in 2017 and to the best two defensive seasons statistically in school history in 2017 and 2018.
Hall becomes Millikin's first defensive coordinator since the 2018 season. Previous defensive coordinator David Szentesy left the team in August of 2018 and Gritti served as defensive coordinator last season. Hall joins Luke Bengtson, who was hired as the Big Blue's offensive coordinator in March, as the second major recent football coaching hire.
Hall has made coaching stops at Williams College, Yale University, the University of Houston and Harvard University. Hall spent four seasons as the defensive line coach at Harvard and helped lead the team to two Ivy League Championships. While at Harvard, he coached 17 All-Ivy players and two players who went on to play in the NFL.
Hall played collegiately at Vanderbilt University where he was a three-year starter at linebacker. He was voted All-SEC and selected for the East-West Shrine All-Star Game. Hall led the Southeastern Conference in tackles with 97. Hall signed a free agent contract with the San Diego Chargers in 1998.
Millikin was 5-5, 4-5 CCIW last season and is schedule to begin the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Greenville University. The home opener at Frank M. Lindsay Field is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 against Augustana College at 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Millikin University's Workman Family Baseball Field
Workman-Baseball-Field-001.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-002.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-003.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-004.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-005.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-006.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-007.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-008.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-009.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-010.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-011.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-012.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-013.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-014.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-015.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-016.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-017.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-018.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-019.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-020.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-021.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-022.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-023.JPG
Workman-Baseball-Field-024.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!