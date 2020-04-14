Millikin football names Carlton Hall new defensive coordinator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Millikin football Coach Dan Gritti recently announced the addition of Carlton Hall to the Big Blue coaching staff as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Hall has over 14 years of collegiate coaching experience. He spent the last three seasons at Southern Oregon University as linebackers coach. While there, he coached five All-Conference First Team linebackers. Hall was part of a staff that led Southern Oregon to a 12-1 record in 2017 and to the best two defensive seasons statistically in school history in 2017 and 2018.

Hall becomes Millikin's first defensive coordinator since the 2018 season. Previous defensive coordinator David Szentesy left the team in August of 2018 and Gritti served as defensive coordinator last season. Hall joins Luke Bengtson, who was hired as the Big Blue's offensive coordinator in March, as the second major recent football coaching hire.