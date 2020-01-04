Millikin football offensive coordinator Mike Budziszewski hired as Carroll University head coach

DECATUR -- Millikin football offensive coordinator Mike Budziszewski was announced as Carroll University's new head football coach on Friday.

Budziszewski joined the Millikin football staff in March 2017 to run the Big Blue’s offense which became one of the strongest in the conference, including being a top five offense in the CCIW this past season. Millikin ranked fifth in scoring, fourth in total offense per game, fourth in rushing offense and fifth in passing offense. Millikin finished the season 5-5 and defeated Carroll 30-7 in a Week 5 meeting at Carroll.

In his three years, Budziszewski's offense set over 19 school and CCIW records in pass completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, passing yards and receiving touchdowns.

Budziszewski's experience extended into the NAIA at Presentation College in South Dakota as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator. In 2016, Budziszewski was a finalist for the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Assistant Coach of the Year, in the same year Presentation had a 7-3 overall record.

Budziszewski takes over for former Carroll head coach Mark Krzykowski who was promoted to assistant athletic director at the completion of the season.

