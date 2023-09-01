DECATUR — Millikin football will open its second season under coach Carlton Hall at Illinois College for its first matchup against the Blueboys in 12 years.

Hall and Millikin are looking to improve on last year’s 4-6 performance, but this year's team is young, with just four seniors on the roster.

“As we start year two, I will reiterate my comments from a year ago: There are no cheat codes, shortcuts, magic pills or hacks that will allow Millikin football to become the best team in the CCIW overnight,” Hall said. “We are working hard on today. We are getting better each day. We are excited to see this sophomore class grow and learn. Now, they’ve gotta play like juniors, but having 40 student/athletes working and working out here this summer will help us expedite their maturation process.”

All four of Millikin’s seniors play on defense. Defensive lineman Christopher Montgomery, Collin Hancock, Ryan Hoang and Kelvin Smallwood will be called upon to provide leadership.

“We have four seniors on this team, that’s it,” Hall said. “We cannot nor will not use that as an excuse, this season. We have 41 incoming players that have already proven they will contribute to this team, this year. This is the best D3 football conference in the country. We have all our work and all our goals sitting right in front of us.”

Millikin does return some experienced players, with seven starters from last year returning, including three on defense. The returning defensive group is led by Montgomery, who earned College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) All-Conference Second Team honors in 2022. Montgomery had 30 total tackles with 13.5 tackles for a loss including six sacks. Last season, Montgomery joined with senior All-American Alexander Perkins (Division III sack and tackle-for-a-loss) leader and senior Quinton Miller to form a defensive front that helped the Big Blue defense rank third in the country in tackles for a loss and 13th in sacks.

Junior linebacker Gabe Rivera and sophomore defensive back Sean Steele both return. Rivera had 16 tackles last season and Steele had 24 stops and two interceptions.

Four players return on offense, led by junior quarterback Aiden Lombardo and junior running back Matthew Salazar. Lombardo passed for 1,591 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Salazar was the Big Blue’s leading rushing in 2022 with 461 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomores Aiden Etchason and Eddie Chalmers return to the Millikin offensive line after making several starts last season.

Other key returners for Millikin are, on defense: junior defensive back\linebacker KJ Duncan, who played in all 10 games and had 25 tackles

and three pass breakups, senior linebacker Collin Hancock, who played in nine games with 28 tackles, and junior safety Wasiu Lawal, who saw action in eight games last season with 21 tackles.

Offensively, also returning are: junior fullback Ean Haggerty, who played in eight games and rushed for 113 yards on 50 carries, sophomore guard Chris Hill, who played in eight games with six starts, junior wide receiver Chord Miller (a St. Teresa graduate), who had 11 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns, junior wide receiver Javieon Wallace, who played in seven games with 72 receiving yards on seven catches, and junior tight end Aiden Whitlock, who played in all 10 games with 11 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

On special teams, junior kicker David Ramirez, who was 4-for-5 in field goals with a long of 30 yards and made 7-of-7 PATs, returns.

Millikin leads the series with Illinois College 31-8-2. The two schools faced each other in Millikin’s first ever football game in 1903, with Illinois College winning 18-0. While the schools played regularly in the early years, the series was paused between 1953 and 2005. The teams played for six straight seasons from 2006-2011, with the Big Blue winning five of the six

matches. The last meeting was in 2011, when Illinois College won 34-30 in overtime.