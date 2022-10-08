Millikin football overpowered by Augustana

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team lost to Augustana College 70-0 on Saturday at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur.

Augustana posted two touchdowns in the first and second quarters to jump to a 28-0 lead at halftime. The Vikings added on with 42 second half-points.

The Big Blue committed six turnovers in the game, including losing five fumbles. Augustana had 495 yards of total offense compared to 126 for Millikin.

Augustana quarterback Cole Bhardwaj was 19-for-32 passing for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Bobby Inserra had seven catches for 133 yards.

Daniel Gwin led Millikin with eight tackles.

Millikin falls to 2-3, 1-3 CCIW while Augustana improves to 3-2, 2-2. The Big Blue travels to Naperville on Oct. 15 to face the top team in NCAA DIII in the North Central Cardinals.