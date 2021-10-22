Millikin football searching for offense as Washington University-St. Louis comes Lindsay Field

DECATUR — The Millikin football team will look to break a three-game losing streak when it hosts Washington University-St. Louis on Saturday night.

Millikin struggled on the road the last two weeks losing at Elmhurst University, 28-7, and at Illinois Wesleyan, 14-0.

The Big Blue hope to take advantage of having three of its final four games at home. However, Millikin faces its toughest competition of the season in the final weeks. The teams remaining on its schedule have a combined 16 wins this season.

After hosting the Bears this week, Millikin will play host to undefeated North Central, the No. 1-ranked team in NCAA Division III, on Oct. 30.

After scoring 42 points and setting a school record for passing yards in a game (431) against Carthage, the Big Blue offense has sputtered the last two weeks. Millikin gave up two first half touchdowns to the Titans on Saturday but couldn’t put together a scoring drive of its own, falling 14-0. Millikin had 324 yards of total offense (228 passing and 113 rushing) while Illinois Wesleyan gained 333 yards (207 passing and 126 rushing). Millikin quarterback Cal Pohrte finished the game 16-for-34 for 228 yards. Colton Lockwood had six catches for 113 yards.

The last meeting between Millikin and Washington University-St. Louis was in 2019 when the Big Blue upset the Bears 35-28 in overtime. Millikin had 451 yards in total offense including 297 passing yards. Pohrte was 25-for-40 for 297 yards with three touchdowns.

Washington University-St. Louis has a new coach this season — former Bears quarterback Aaron Keen replaced Larry Kindbom, who led the program for 31 years. The Bears didn’t compete last season due to the pandemic, making this Keen’s first season leading the Bears on the field. The Bears enter Saturday’s game on a two-game winning streak after posting wins over Illinois Wesleyan (38-22) and Augustana (31-7). After a season opening loss to the University of Chicago, WashU scored CCIW wins over North Park (41-7) and Elmhurst (27-7).

Last Saturday, the Bears gave up an opening drive touchdown to Augustana before scoring 31 straight points against the Vikings. Junior quarterback Matt Rush was 17-for-22 passing for 182 yards and one touchdown. Running back Emmanuel Ebirim led the Bears on the ground, totaling 104 rushing yards on 15 attempts for an average of 6.9 yards per gain.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Location: Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur

Radio: No radio broadcast.

Millikin will provide live coverage of the game including a live video broadcast with audio commentary.

Series: Saturday will be the eighth meeting between the teams with Washington University-St. Louis leading the series, 4-3

Last Meeting: Nov. 19, 2019: Millikin won 35-28 in overtime in St. Louis.

Next Game: Sat., Oct. 30 vs. North Central at 6 p.m.

Notes: Millikin and WashU restarted their rivalry in 2018, playing for the first time in more than 40 years. Washington University-St. Louis won the first three matchups in 1908, 1909 and 1924. Millikin won the next two contests in 1974 and 1975. The Bears joined the CCIW as an associate member for football in 2018 resulting in two meetings as part of conference play.

