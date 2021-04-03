Millikin football survives four overtime thriller against Augustana

ROCK ISLAND -- The Millikin University football team survived four overtimes to defeat Augustana College 40-34 on Saturday in Rock Island to improve to 2-0 on the season.
A late fourth quarter touchdown sent the two teams into overtime tied at 14-14. In the first overtime period, Augustana scored on a 14-yard run by quarterback Alek Jacobs and converted the extra point to make it 21-14 Vikings.
The Big Blue then tied the game on an 11-yard pass from Cal Pohrte to Colton Lockwood. The William Raibley extra point tied the game at 21-21 and forced the game into the second overtime.
Millikin had the ball first in the second overtime and scored on a six-yard run by Marion McGhee. Raibley's kick made it 28-21 Big Blue.
Augustana answered with a 10 yard run from Jacob Brooks. The extra point made it 28-28.
In the third overtime, the Vikings scored on its first play on a 25-yard pass from Jacobs to Bobby Inserra. By rule, each team is required to go for a two point conversion in the third overtime period. Millikin stopped the Vikings attempt making it a 34-28 Vikings lead.
On Millikin's possession, McGhee scored from five yards out. Millikin's two-point attempt failed tying the game at 34-34.
In the fourth overtime period, Millikin had the ball first. McGhee scored his third straight touchdown making it 40-34 after the failed two-point conversion. The Millikin defense stopped the Vikings on downs giving the Big Blue the victory.
The game was tied at 7-7 at halftime. Millikin scored on its first possession of the game on a four-yard run by Tyson Roedl. The Vikings tied the game in the second quarter on a 17-yard Jacobs run.
Pohrte connected with Colton Lockwood from three yards out in the third quarter to make it 14-7 Millikin. The Vikings tied the game with 4:42 remaining on a 29-yard pass from Jacobs to Patrick Byrne.
Pohrte was 27-for-71 on the game for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Lockwood had 10 catches for 168 yards. Roedl had 76 yards rushing on 23 carries and McGhee had 74 yards on three carries and three touchdowns.
Jacobs had 144 yards rushing on 19 carries to lead the Vikings. He was 10-24-2 passing for 107 yards.
