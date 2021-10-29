Millikin football to battle with DIvision III No. 1 North Central College

DECATUR — The Millikin football team faces a tough task on Saturday against North Central College, the defending national NCAA Division III champion and the current DIII No. 1 team.

With the Big Blue looking to break a four-game losing streak, Millikin faces two of the top three teams in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) in the final three weeks. After playing conference-leader North Central this week, Millikin travels to North Park before finishing with second-place Wheaton College at home on Nov. 13.

For Saturday's game, the tailgating lot at Lindsay Field will be closed because of recent heavy rains. Fans that had reserved spots in the tailgate lot will be relocated to the parking lot next to the Workman Family Softball Field which will open at 3 p.m.

Millikin lost to Washington University-St. Louis 55-13 at home on Oct. 23. Millikin had 307 yards of total offense with 231 coming through the air and 76 on the ground. Millikin quarterback Cal Pohrte ended the game 19-for-39 passing with one touchdown and four interceptions. Colton Lockwood had eight catches for 98 yards. Marion McGhee rushed 25 times for 79 yards. Lockwood is second in the CCIW in receiving averaging with 120 yards per game.

North Central has dominated the opposition, averaging 57 points while allowing 7.7 points. The Cardinals have been held under 50 points once, a 20-7 win over Wheaton. The Cardinals are averaging 314 yards passing and 275 yards rushing per game.

Last week, North Central beat Illinois Wesleyan 55-7. It was a 13-7 Cardinal lead at halftime before North Central scored 42 unanswered points in the second half. Wide receiver Andrew Kamienski caught 10 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Kamienski broke North Central’s school record for all-purpose yards in a career with 4,943.

North Central freshman quarterback Luke Lehnen is the CCIW’s leading passer. He is 113-for-170-2 on the season for 2,033 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Cardinals’ roster features several former local high school football standouts including Jacob Paradee (Central A&M), Jeske Maples (Central A&M) and Joey Staab (St. Teresa).

North Central has won 18 consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season and has won their last seven trips to Frank M. Lindsay Field.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Location: Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur

Radio: There is no radio broadcast.

Millikin will provide live coverage of the game including a live video broadcast with audio commentary by Aric Lee and Tony McClain.

Series: This is the 74th meeting between the teams and Millikin leads the series 37-36-1.

Last Meeting: Nov. 16, 2019: North Central won 59-32.

Next Game: Sat., Nov. 6 at North Park at 1 p.m.

Notes: The two teams have played annually since 1953, with the first-ever meeting in 1923 being a 3-0 Millikin win. North Central has won the last 15 meetings and Millikin's biggest win came in 2000, 57-0.

