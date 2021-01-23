Millikin football to begin practice Feb. 2; opens season against Illinois Wesleyan on March 26 at home

Millikin will begin its season with two home games, with Illinois Wesleyan at 1 p.m. on Sat., March 20, and Washington University the following Sat., March 27, at 1 p.m. The Big Blue play at Augustana on Sat., April 3, at 3 p.m., and return home against Elmhurst on Sat. April. 3, at 3 p.m. Millikin will conclude its season on Sat., April 17, at 5 p.m. at Carthage College.

"I really applaud the CCIW for making them games. It would have been a lot easier (for them) to make them scrimmages, and some schools are doing that, but it was important for us to be able to play games," Gritti said. "Especially for school like Millikin, where some of my seniors don't have the financial means to come back for an extra semester just to play football. We are at least going to let them go out there and play some competitive games."

Some college conferences that are playing spring games, like the Ohio Valley Conference, will play games on Sunday. That option was also discussed among the CCIW schools.