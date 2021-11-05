Millikin football traveling to North Park trying to break losing streak

DECATUR — The Millikin football team will hit the road for the final time this season on Saturday when it travels to Chicago to face North Park University. The Big Blue is trying to break a five-game losing streak and faces a Vikings team that Millikin has defeated in the last five meetings.

Millikin lost to No. 1-ranked North Central 54-27 last Saturday. There were some bright spots for Millikin in the loss — the Big Blue scored the most points against the undefeated and defending national champion Cardinals of any team this season.

North Park has posted the same record (2-6, 2-5 CCIW) as the Big Blue this season. The Vikings had a two-game winning streak snapped last Saturday when they lost at Illinois Wesleyan, 56-6. Before that, the Vikings posted a 33-30 win over Carthage and a 45-3 victory over Elmhurst.

Millikin’s Colton Lockwood is the second ranked receiver in the conference averaging 112 yards per game. Quarterback Cal Pohrte is the fourth leading passer, throwing for 245 yards per game.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Holmgren Athletic Complex in Chicago

Radio: There is no radio broadcast.

North Park will provide live coverage of the game including a live video broadcast.

Series: This is the 61st meeting between the teams and Millikin leads the series 54-6.

Last Meeting: Sept. 21, 2019: Millikin won 41-6 at North Park.

Next Game: Sat., Nov. 13 vs. Wheaton College at 1 p.m.

Notes: Over the last 10 meetings, Millikin leads the series 8-2. In 2002 and 1961, Millikin beat the Vikings 72-0. Running back Marion McGhee leads the Big Blue with 552 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns. Lockwood has 783 yards receiving and nine TDs while receiver Jahlil Lipkin has 521 yards and one score. On defense, linebacker Elisha Williams leads with 47 tackles and lineman Quinton Miller has a team-best 3.5 sacks.

