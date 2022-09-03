 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millikin football wins 2022 season opener against Greenville University

DECATUR -- The Millikin football team made a winner of first-year head coach Carlton Hall defeating Greenville University 28-14 at Frank M. Lindsay Field on Saturday. 

Greenville opened the scoring in the first quarter on a four-yard pass from Peyton Bates to Paul Garrett.

The Big Blue answered with two second quarter scores to take a 14-7 advantage at halftime. Millikin scored on an eight-yard run by Matthew Salazar with 6:56 left in the quarter. The Big Blue second touchdown was a 420yard pass from Aiden Lombardo to Jahlil Lipkin.

Millikin football meta

Millikin went up 21-7 in the third quarter when Lombardo connected with tight end Aiden Whitlock on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7.

In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Booker Simmons entered the game after Lombardo lost his helmet on a play. Simmons made the most of his one play hitting Leigh Nutall on a 29-yard passing play.

Greenville scored late in the fourth quarter when Bates hit Tanner Eubanks on a 45 yard scoring play.

