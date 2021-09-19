Millikin football wins in overtime at Augustana

ROCK ISLAND -- For the second time in six months the Millikin football team won in overtime at Augustana College. The Big Blue won 27-21 on the road on Sat. to open the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) season. Millikin scored a 40-30 four overtime win against the Vikings back in April in four overtimes.

After the Millikin defense held the Vikings to minus one yard on its overtime possession, the Big Blue scored on a 24-yard pass from Cal Pohrte to Colton Lockwood for the game winner.

Minutes earlier, Lockwood gave the Big Blue new life when he blocked Augustana's game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.

The Big Blue tied the game with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by freshman Lontas McClinton. Pohrte connected with Jahlil Lipkin on the game tying two-point conversion.

Millikin opened the scoring in the first quarter on a one-yard run by Tyson Roedl. The score was set up after a blocked punt by freshman Nicholas Miller in Augustana's end of the field.

The Vikings answered in the second quarter on a four-yard run by Tyler Rivelli. Augustana took a 14-7 advantage with 4:02 left in the half on an 11-yard pass from Thomas Hall to Craig Shelton.

Millikin scored early in the third quarter on an 11-yard Pohrte to Lockwood pass, but the missed extra point made it a 14-13 Viking lead.

Augustana answered with a 17-yard pass from Hall at Bobby Inserra. The Vikings lead 21-13 heading to the fourth quarter.

