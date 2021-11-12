Millikin football wraps up 2021 season against Wheaton College

DECATUR — The Millikin football team wraps up its season on Saturday hosting the No. 6-ranked Wheaton College Thunder at 1 p.m.

Millikin (3-6, 3-5 CCIW) is looking to build off last week’s 21-0 win at North Park University. Millikin had 362 yards in total offense, gaining 203 yards rushing. In shutting out the Vikings, Millikin limited North Park to 252 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Cal Pohrte was 11-of-22 passing for 159 yards. He connected with Colton Lockwood on a 12 yard touchdown pass and rushed Millikin’s final touchdown from five yards out. Lockwood had four catches for 72 yards. Marion McGhee led the Millikin rushing attack with 92 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. Freshman Mashar Lewis led the Big Blue with 11 tackles.

Saturday marks the end of playing career for 17 Millikin seniors, including Pohrte, who enters his final game with 5,607 career passing yards — third all-time at Millikin. Seniors Kendall Dehority, Colton Lockwood, Alexander Perkins and Elisha Williams are expected to return next fall to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted due to the pandemic.

Wheaton (8-1, 7-1 CCIW) enters the game ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III by D3football.com and No. 9 by the American Football Coaches Association. The Thunder are battling for an at-large berth in the upcoming NCAA playoffs and will be looking to impress the selection committee with another big victory. Wheaton downed Illinois Wesleyan 72-7 last Saturday.

Head Coach Jesse Scott will lead the Thunder onto Lindsay Field for the first time since becoming Wheaton’s new head coach after the 2019 season. After not playing in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, Scott has led Wheaton to an 8-1 record in this first season as head coach. Wheaton is a veteran team with 33 seniors or graduate students on its two-deep lineup with 10 juniors and only one sophomore listed among the 44 players.

Millikin upset the nationally ranked Thunder in 2017, 35-31. However, since that game, Wheaton has dominated Millikin winning 63-6 in 2018 and 62-0 in 2019.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Frank Lindsay Field in Decatur

There is no radio broadcast. Millikin will provide live coverage of the game including a live video broadcast.

Series: This is the 65th meeting between the teams and Wheaton leads the series 37-27.

Last Meeting: Sept. 28, 2019: Wheaton won 62-0.

Notes: The first meeting between Millikin and Wheaton came in 1934 with Millikin winning by its largest margin to date, 41-0. The teams played again sporadically from 1937-1969 before annual play began in 1970. Both teams were charter members of the CCIW, which formed in 1946. Wheaton left the league in 1959 but returned in 1967. In the last 10 meetings with Wheaton, the Thunder leads 9-1.

